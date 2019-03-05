Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : Volkswagen says driverless vehicles have limited appeal and high cost

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 01:18pm EST
89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

GENEVA (Reuters) - Fully autonomous vehicles will take at least another five years to perfect, with the cost and complexity of rolling out the technology globally serving to undermine the business case, Volkswagen's head of commercial vehicles said.

Autonomous cars require high-tech infrastructure, hugely expensive lidar and radar systems, as well as pricey deals with cloud computing and mapping providers, VW's Thomas Sedran told Reuters on the sidelines of the Geneva motor show.

"It will take another five years to develop the technology to achieve higher levels of autonomy. Can you see a business case which justifies these overheads for this period of time? It's just too expensive," Sedran said.

Sedran is in charge of evaluating Volkswagen's autonomous strategy in commercial vehicles, where last-mile delivery services could benefit from driverless vans.

The auto industry and technology companies such as Google and Uber have spent billions developing vehicles that do not need drivers, seeking to lower the cost of ride-hailing and delivery services.

"The complexity of solving this problem is like a manned mission to Mars," Sedran said of the development of completely driverless vehicles, a level of technological sophistication known as Level 5 automation.

"Level 5 will never happen globally. You need latest-generation mobile infrastructure everywhere, as well as high-definition digital maps that are constantly updated. And you still need near-perfect road markings," he explained.

"This will only be the case in very few cities. And even then, the technology will only work in ideal weather conditions. If there are large puddles on the road in heavy rain, that's already a factor forcing a driver to intervene."

Volkswagen and Ford are in talks about a potential collaboration in autonomous vehicles, but the two carmakers have so far failed to agree on whether or how much the German company will invest in Ford's self-driving car operations, people familiar with the negotiations said.

Last week BMW and Daimler pooled their resources on autonomous cars development in an effort to spread the cost.

Because you need back-up drivers, this is an additional cost on top of the technology, where sensors, processors and software for so-called Level 3 cars already cost about 50,000 euros (42,927.72 pounds), Sedran said.

"We need the technology cost of the sensors to come down to around 6,000 to 7,000 euros," Sedran said. "This requires quantum leaps in innovation in lidar technology, for example."

Even if this were achieved, the cost of high-definition maps and cloud computing add hundreds of millions of euros in annual costs for fleets of robotaxis or delivery vans, Sedran added.

"Who is going to keep up that kind of spending for five years without a clear business case," he said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Goodman)

By Edward Taylor
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.89% 1164.02 Delayed Quote.9.91%
VOLKSWAGEN -0.01% 154.22 Delayed Quote.11.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
01:18pALPHABET : Volkswagen says driverless vehicles have limited appeal and high cost
RE
05:43aChinese e-commerce company JD.Com launches store on Google shopping site
RE
03:20aALPHABET : Ensuring we pay fairly and equitably
PU
03/04ALPHABET : Cybersecurity Business Introduces Backstory
DJ
03/04Santander Hires Google's Aiaz Kazi as Chief Platform Officer
DJ
03/04ALPHABET : Google rejects Australian regulator's call for scrutiny, denies marke..
RE
03/04Test Your Smarts on...Market Indexes -- WSJ
DJ
03/03ALPHABET : Electric scooter sharing firm VOI raises $30 million for European exp..
RE
03/02ALPHABET : New Waterfront Toronto chair says it's too early to cancel Quayside p..
AQ
03/01Facebook sues over sales of fake accounts, likes and followers
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 164 B
EBIT 2019 36 620 M
Net income 2019 33 286 M
Finance 2019 129 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,50
P/E ratio 2020 21,05
EV / Sales 2019 4,07x
EV / Sales 2020 3,29x
Capitalization 796 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 1 336 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET9.91%795 805
BAIDU1.46%56 679
NAVER CORP--.--%19 487
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION10.53%13 577
YANDEX27.97%11 290
SOGOU INC17.33%2 466
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.