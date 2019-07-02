Alphabet : Waymo Gets Permit for California Self-Driving Vehicle Pilot Program -TechCrunch

--Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) self-driving technology unit Waymo has received a permit to participate in California's Autonomous Vehicle Passenger Service pilot program, TechCrunch reported Tuesday.

--The permit allows Waymo workers to hail vehicles and bring guests, a Waymo spokeperson told TechCrunch, calling it "the next step" in its California expansion.

--The report said safety drivers are required.

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/07/02/alphabets-waymo-robotaxis-get-california-clearance-for-passengers.html

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com