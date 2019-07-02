Alphabet : Waymo Gets Permit for California Self-Driving Vehicle Pilot Program -TechCrunch

--Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) self-driving technology unit Waymo has received a permit to participate in California's Autonomous Vehicle Passenger Service pilot program, TechCrunch reported Tuesday.
--The permit allows Waymo workers to hail vehicles and bring guests, a Waymo spokeperson told TechCrunch, calling it "the next step" in its California expansion.
--The report said safety drivers are required.
