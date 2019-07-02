Log in
Alphabet : Waymo Gets Permit for California Self-Driving Vehicle Pilot Program -TechCrunch

07/02/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

--Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) self-driving technology unit Waymo has received a permit to participate in California's Autonomous Vehicle Passenger Service pilot program, TechCrunch reported Tuesday.

--The permit allows Waymo workers to hail vehicles and bring guests, a Waymo spokeperson told TechCrunch, calling it "the next step" in its California expansion.

--The report said safety drivers are required.

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/07/02/alphabets-waymo-robotaxis-get-california-clearance-for-passengers.html

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 161 B
EBIT 2019 34 933 M
Net income 2019 32 172 M
Finance 2019 129 B
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 24,0x
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,94x
EV / Sales2020 3,30x
Capitalization 763 B
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 335  $
Last Close Price 1 100  $
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET3.58%762 954
BAIDU-25.59%41 305
NAVER CORP--.--%14 393
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION19.17%13 933
YANDEX43.44%12 813
SOGOU INC-21.14%1 620
