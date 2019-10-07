Alphabet : Waymo to Create 3D Maps to Study Los Angeles Traffic -Forbes

--Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) self-driving technology unit Waymo is creating 3D maps in Los Angeles to study traffic congestion, Forbes reported Monday.

--Initially, Waymo workers will drive three of the company's self-driving minivans in the downtown and Miracle Mile areas, Forbes reported.

--David Margines, Waymo's product manager for mapping, told Forbes the company will look into issues like lane changes and double-parking.

Full story: https://www.forbes.com/sites/alanohnsman/2019/10/07/waymo-brings-the-first-self-driving-vehicles-to-los-angeles--but-just-to-3d-map-it-for-now/#6e1206e9cb16

