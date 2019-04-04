Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : WeWork Purchase Pushes It Beyond Office Leasing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Tomio Geron

WeWork Cos. has added another piece to its growing suite of services.

The shared office-leasing giant said Wednesday it agreed to acquire Managed by Q Inc., which runs a platform that office tenants can use to hire service providers such as cleaning crews, receptionists or IT support staff.

Financial terms weren't disclosed. The companies said WeWork is using cash and stock to buy Managed by Q, which was valued at $249 million in a financing round in January, according to PitchBook Data Inc.

Founded in 2014, New York-based Managed by Q previously raised about $85 million from venture firms including Alphabet Inc.'s GV, Homebrew and RRE Ventures.

For WeWork, also based in New York, the acquisition is another way to provide services beyond leasing office space. Managed by Q works mainly with medium and larger-size companies, an area of the market where WeWork wants to expand after building a customer base focused on smaller companies and large corporate customers, said Dave Fano, WeWork's chief growth officer.

WeWork has been busy in recent months making other deals as Chief Executive Adam Neumann seeks to branch out. In September the company bought meetings-management platform Teem LLC. In February it purchased Euclid Inc., which analyzes Wi-Fi usage to glean insight about how people use workspaces.

The company also owns Powered by We, which designs, builds and manages companies' office spaces.

WeWork's $47 billion valuation -- as of a January investment by SoftBank Group Corp. -- makes its shares go a long way as currency for acquisitions.

In a previous partnership, Managed by Q offered its services to mid-sized companies that are customers of WeWork's Headquarters by WeWork offering, which provides tenants with private, branded office space.

Some companies, including Greenhouse Software Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc., use multiple services from both WeWork and Managed by Q.

That overlap shows helped spur on the deal, Mr. Fano said, noting "really great mutual benefits from customers using Q software and services in WeWork buildings."

Managed by Q Chief Executive Dan Teran is staying on, and his company will remain as a wholly-owned separate entity, the companies said.

Managed by Q operates in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Silicon Valley, and it plans an aggressive expansion after the acquisition. WeWork doesn't have plans to roll out Managed by Q to all WeWork office spaces. Managed by Q will also continue to sell its services to non-WeWork customers.

"When we looked at the options to raise more capital and go independent or join with WeWork, we looked at this as the best way to realize our vision of the benefits we want to achieve for our clients," Mr. Teran said.

Write to Tomio Geron at tomio.geron@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
02:48aALPHABET : WeWork Purchase Pushes It Beyond Office Leasing
DJ
04/03Rising corporate market power could hit workers, investment - IMF
RE
04/03Austria Targets Tech Giants With Higher Taxes on Online Ad Revenue, Bookings
DJ
04/02ALPHABET : Lawmakers Look to Even Playing Field Between News Media, Tech Titans
DJ
04/02Walmart Teams With Google to Offer Voice-Command Grocery Shopping
DJ
04/02ALPHABET : Google India VP heads to Sequoia Capital
RE
04/02ALPHABET : Hitting send on the next 15 years of Gmail more
PU
04/01Singapore Fake-News Bill Orders Corrections by Social-Media Giants
DJ
03/29Factbox - Venture backers reap multibillion-dollar payday in Lyft IPO
RE
03/29Recharged bulls give stocks, commodities flying start to year
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 164 B
EBIT 2019 36 510 M
Net income 2019 33 236 M
Finance 2019 128 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 25,76
P/E ratio 2020 22,15
EV / Sales 2019 4,32x
EV / Sales 2020 3,51x
Capitalization 836 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 1 334 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET15.87%831 925
BAIDU10.28%59 525
NAVER CORP--.--%18 077
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION4.14%12 662
YANDEX27.13%11 030
SOGOU INC13.52%2 383
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About