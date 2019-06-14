Alphabet : Workers, Investors Plan Joint Protest at Alphabet Meeting -CNBC

--Google employees and investors are planning to participate in a joint demonstration next week at Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) meeting of shareholders, CNBC said Friday.

--The groups are hoping to call attention to a proposal that would end non-disclosure agreements for sexual harassment and discrimination cases, and another that ties executive compensation to diversity goals, the report said.

--An additional proposal calls for a human rights impact assessment of Project Dragonfly, a potential search engine with China that would have stricter control over content, the report said.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/06/14/alphabet-shareholders-meeting-protest-to-include-employees-investors.html

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com