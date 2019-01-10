Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET (GOOGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/10 06:59:46 pm
1077.18 USD   -0.41%
03:54pInvestors ask how the Bezos divorce will affect Amazon
RE
01/09AMD shows off 7nm next-gen chips at CES, aims at Intel and Nvidia
RE
01/09New York's iconic Chrysler Building put up for sale
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 07:37pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Google logo on office building in Irvine, California

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Two shareholder lawsuits filed this week accused the board of Google parent Alphabet Inc of playing a direct role in covering up sexual misconduct claims against two former executives over the last five years.

The company declined to comment.

Both of the lawsuits seek to force Google to change its governance and oversight to stop future workplace conduct issues. They also call for Alphabet directors to pay damages to Alphabet for allegedly breaching their fiduciary duties and engaging in corporate waste.

The allegations stem primarily from large severance payments to Andy Rubin, who led Google's Android mobile operating division until 2014, and Amit Singhal, head of Google's search unit until 2016. Company investigations into both men had found accusations of sexual harassment against them to be credible, according to the lawsuits.

Rubin and Singhal have denied the allegations. Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai apologised last year to employees for the companies' past handling of sexual misconduct cases and vowed to improve practices. https://www.blog.google/inside-google/company-announcements/note-our-employees

One of the two lawsuits in San Mateo County Superior Court in California cites minutes from Alphabet board and board committee meetings where the executives' situations were discussed.

Plaintiff James Martin obtained the documents through a "shareholder inspection demand," according to the lawsuit. Google provided them on the condition they not be published, according to his attorneys, and details from the minutes are redacted across at least eight pages in the 82-page lawsuit filed on Thursday.

Martin's attorney, Frank Bottini, said his team plans to show that Google suffered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages including payouts made to executives accused of sexual misconduct, lost productivity from employees around the world walking off the job briefly in November to protest the payouts and hits to its brand reputation.

The employee demonstrations followed a New York Times report in October that said Google in 2014 gave a $90 million (£71 million) exit package to Rubin, who said the terms of his departure were mischaracterised.

Employee organisers said they welcomed the lawsuits as they continue to push for further changes, including an employee representative on Alphabet's board.

The lawsuit calls for Alphabet to add at least three independent directors to its board and move to a "one share, one vote" stock structure to increase shareholder oversight of management decisions. Alphabet executives currently hold voting control through shares with 10 votes each.

"We'd like to see ... meaningful change in the tone at the company, the policies, the treatment of women, the reporting of sexual harassment and other issues," Bottini said.

The second case, brought on Wednesday by Northern California Pipe Trades Pension Plan and Teamsters Local 272 Labor Management Pension Fund, cites company filings and media reports. They are represented by the law firm Cohn & Millstein.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Grant McCool and Chris Reese)

By Paresh Dave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
07:37pALPHABET : board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up
RE
05:00pALPHABET : Cohen Milstein Files Lawsuit on Behalf of Alphabet Shareholders again..
BU
03:54pInvestors ask how the Bezos divorce will affect Amazon
RE
10:37aAustria says will tax internet giants 3 percent of ad revenue
RE
08:57aALPHABET : Google can limit 'right to be forgotten' to EU says top court adviser
RE
08:45aYou & Mr Jones Takes Majority Stake in Internal Marketing Firm
DJ
05:58aALPHABET : Google Nears Win in Europe Over 'Right to Be Forgotten' -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:56aALPHABET : Google Nears Win in Europe Over 'Right to Be Forgotten' -- Update
DJ
04:37aALPHABET : EU Court Adviser Recommends Limited Scope for 'Right to Be Forgotten'
DJ
01/09AMD shows off 7nm next-gen chips at CES, aims at Intel and Nvidia
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 137 B
EBIT 2018 27 264 M
Net income 2018 29 544 M
Finance 2018 110 B
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 25,85
P/E ratio 2019 22,88
EV / Sales 2018 4,68x
EV / Sales 2019 3,73x
Capitalization 750 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 346 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET3.87%749 807
BAIDU5.07%58 254
NAVER CORP--.--%19 619
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION9.40%13 940
YANDEX8.88%9 756
SOGOU INC14.67%2 391
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.