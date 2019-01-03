Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET (GOOGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : life science tech unit Verily raises $1 billion from investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 11:41pm CET
The new Google logo is seen at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California

(Reuters) - Verily, Alphabet Inc life sciences division, on Thursday announced a $1 billion (791 million pounds) investment round led by private equity firm Silver Lake.

Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat and Silver Lake Managing Director Egon Durban will be nominated to Verily's operating board, the company said.

Verily's existing board members include Chief Executive Andrew Conrad, Alphabet executives Larry Page, Sergey Brin and David Drummond and Temasek senior managing director Fidah Alsagoff, a company spokeswoman said.

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan was among the new investors in the latest round.

Verily, which was previously part of Google's research and development unit, received an $800 million investment from Singapore state investor Temasek in 2017.

Verily said the new fund would support its investments, including in potential acquisitions and partnerships, and would advance its strategies that are complementary to its current portfolio.

The company has tied up with several pharma companies on projects that range from research on surgical robots to developing the retina scan technology for early detection of some eye diseases.

Verily did not disclose the financial terms of the latest investment round.

Goldman Sachs and Co LLC acted as financial adviser to the company.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
01/03ALPHABET : life science tech unit Verily raises $1 billion from investors
RE
01/03ALPHABET : Verily Gets $1 Billion Funding Round Led by Silver Lake
DJ
01/03SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Investigating Google's Directors and Officers..
BU
01/03ALPHABET : Google shifted $23 billion to tax haven Bermuda in 2017 - filing
RE
01/03GOOGLE SHIFTED $23 BILLION TO TAX HA : filing
RE
01/03ALPHABET : Google shifted $23 billion to tax haven Bermuda in 2017 - filing
RE
01/03Paying the price - China shoppers, stung by slowdown, take bite out of Apple
RE
01/02MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Kick Off 2019 On A Positive Note In Volatile Ses..
DJ
01/02ALPHABET : Google wins U.S. approval for new radar-based motion sensor
RE
01/02Correction to Judge Says Social Media Platforms Not Liable for 2015 Shooting
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 136 B
EBIT 2018 27 162 M
Net income 2018 29 440 M
Finance 2018 110 B
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 25,30
P/E ratio 2019 22,36
EV / Sales 2018 4,54x
EV / Sales 2019 3,62x
Capitalization 730 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 340 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET0.93%730 407
BAIDU2.30%56 409
NAVER CORP--.--%17 231
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION0.00%13 141
YANDEX0.59%9 009
SOGOU INC5.33%2 196
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.