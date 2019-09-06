Alphabet : says received civil investigative demand from U.S. DoJ

"We expect to receive in the future similar investigative demands from state attorneys general," Alphabet said https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1652044/000165204419000025/form8-kdojcid.htm in a regulatory filing.

The company said it would continue to cooperate with the DOJ, federal and U.S. state regulators, and other regulators around the world.

(This story refiles to correct to remove reference to Google in paragraph 1)

