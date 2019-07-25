Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon's push for one-day delivery dents profits, costs up 21%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 08:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A delivery cart loaded with a number of packages from Amazon stands on a sidewalk in New York City

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Thursday reported its first profit miss in two years and said income would slump in the current quarter, as the online retailer ramps up spending on one-day delivery to spark sales growth.

The company also said its investment in faster shipping was starting to pay off, with revenue rising 20% to $63.4 billion (£50.9 billion) in the second quarter ended in June. That topped analysts' estimates and the 17% rate of growth that Amazon posted in April.

Shares fell more than 1% in after-hours trade.

Seattle-based Amazon has drawn more than 100 million paid subscribers to its loyalty club Prime by releasing original TV shows, equipping more gadgets with its voice assistant Alexa and offering quick shipping for countless goods, including groceries from its subsidiary Whole Foods Market.

Now, it is investing heavily to halve delivery times to one day for Prime members, to stay ahead of rivals such as Walmart Inc that have marketed two-day shipping without subscription fees. So far Amazon has expanded one-day delivery to more than 10 million items, a fraction of the 100 million-plus goods it offers in two days in the United States.

The cost slightly exceeded the $800 million Amazon had forecast it would spend on the initiative in the second quarter, Chief
Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said on a call with reporters. (Graphic:

"Right now we are seeing an increasing and ramping cost penalty, and that's what's built into the Q3 guidance," Olsavsky said, adding that most of the work to roll out single-day delivery outside the United States lies ahead of the company.

Amazon's profit inched up to $2.6 billion in the quarter, short of $2.8 billion that analysts were expecting, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Operating expenses had jumped about 21%.

The money Amazon is sinking into delivery shows how the world's largest online retailer is not immune to competition, said Neil Saunders, managing director at research firm GlobalData.

"It is a necessary evil," Saunders said. "Amazon exists in a world where a lot of retailers have the advantage of allowing customers to pick things up the same day in stores," with far larger brick-and-mortar footprints than Amazon can boast.

SLOWING CLOUD?

Amazon's slowing revenue growth has in part reflected the evolving nature of its business. The company is gradually moving away from low-margin retail toward a marketplace model where it collects lucrative fees for helping other merchants on its site ship and advertise their products.

Revenue from seller services grew 23% to $12.0 billion in the second quarter, while ad and other sales increased 37% to $3.0 billion.

Though profitable, the dual retail and marketplace model has drawn scrutiny. Earlier this month, the European Commission launched an antitrust probe into whether Amazon's use of other merchants' data offered an unfair advantage to its retail unit, which has made private-label versions of popular products.

The U.S. Justice Department also said Tuesday it would look into whether Big Tech engaged in any anticompetitive practices, including in online retail.

Olsavsky declined to discuss the matter.

At the same time, sales growth for Amazon's cloud unit fell below 40% for the first time in years. The unit, which handles data storage and computing operations for other enterprises, raked in $8.4 billion in revenue in the second quarter, or 37% more than the year prior. Nascent competitor Google on Thursday reported a doubling of cloud revenue to about $2 billion, from its last disclosure of $1 billion at the end of 2017.

CFO Olsavsky said Amazon Web Services' revenue was strong, though sales cycles fluctuate depending on the timing of customers' migration to the cloud.

"We're growing faster than anyone" on a dollar basis, he said.

Still, that is not sufficient to cover the stepped-up investments that Amazon has planned for this year. It now is gearing up for the winter holiday shopping season. It is expanding a variety of its U.S. services globally. And it has beefed up AWS sales staff and overall marketing, which included a live-streamed concert with pop star Taylor Swift to promote its summer "Prime Day" sale.

These bets and others further afield, like its recent investments in electric and self-driving car companies, show how Amazon has been happy to forgo short-term income for long-term gains. The company for years had been known for rollercoaster profits.

Overall for the third quarter, Amazon said it expects operating income between $2.1 billion and $3.1 billion, versus $3.7 billion the year prior. Analysts were expecting $4.4 billion, according to analytics firm FactSet.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Lisa Shumaker)

By Akanksha Rana and Jeffrey Dastin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.33% 1135.94 Delayed Quote.9.07%
AMAZON.COM -1.35% 1973.82 Delayed Quote.33.21%
WALMART INC. 0.20% 112.22 Delayed Quote.20.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
09:58pFACEBOOK : Australia Set to Regulate Tech Giants After Regulator Urges Reform
DJ
09:50pALPHABET : Australian regulator to get unit specialising in tech companies
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:06pAsian shares dip on mixed U.S. earnings, euro off two-year low as ECB holds
RE
08:54pAlphabet's revenue rebounds; easing doubts on growth and boosting shares
RE
08:32pAmazon's push for one-day delivery dents profits, costs up 21%
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pALPHABET : Google Posts Strong Profits as Hazards Mount
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:10pALPHABET : Google Posts Strong Earnings as Threats Mount -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 162 B
EBIT 2019 34 919 M
Net income 2019 31 749 M
Finance 2019 127 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,9x
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,08x
EV / Sales2020 3,41x
Capitalization 787 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 1 336,15  $
Last Close Price 1 135,94  $
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET9.07%790 582
BAIDU-27.82%40 735
NAVER CORP--.--%15 251
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION22.93%14 408
YANDEX40.44%13 061
SOGOU INC-25.52%1 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group