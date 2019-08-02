Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple halts Siri response grading program after privacy concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 03:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Silhouette of mobile user is seen next to a screen projection of Apple logo in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Friday it suspended its global program where it analyzed recordings from users interacting with its voice assistant Siri, after some privacy concerns were raised about the program.

Apple's decision comes in the light of a report from in Guardian last week which said the company's contractors around the globe tasked with reviewing the recordings regularly heard confidential information and private conversations.

"While we conduct a thorough review, we are suspending Siri grading globally," an Apple spokeswoman said in a statement, adding that in a future software update, users will be able to opt out of the program.

Siri, Apple's iconic voice assistant, allows users to work their iPhone without using their hands, and can send messages, make calls and open multiple applications with voice commands alone.

Consumers have become accustomed to calling out names for popular voice assistants, such as Amazon.com Inc Alexa, Google Inc's Google Assistant, among others.

In an effort to perform quality checks and improve the voice assistant's responses, contractors graded Siri's answers to user queries, the Guardian reported. They also looked at whether the response was triggered accidentally, without a deliberate query from the user, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.53% 1211.78 Delayed Quote.15.96%
AMAZON.COM -0.61% 1855.32 Delayed Quote.24.29%
APPLE -2.16% 208.43 Delayed Quote.32.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
03:45aApple halts Siri response grading program after privacy concerns
RE
02:49aHonda first-quarter operating profit drops 16% on lower U.S. car sales
RE
02:48aEBay Says Amazon Staff Poached Sellers -- WSJ
DJ
08/01Facebook says it dismantles covert influence campaign tied to Saudi governmen..
RE
08/01FACEBOOK : U.S. FTC probes Facebook's acquisition practices - WSJ
RE
08/01Republican Engineer Fired by Google Claims 'Bullying' -- Update
DJ
08/01ALPHABET : Republican Engineer Fired by Google Claims -2-
DJ
08/01Republican Engineer Fired by Google Claims 'Bullying' -- Update
DJ
08/01ALPHABET : Google blocks websites certified by DarkMatter, after Reuters reports
RE
08/01Facebook takedowns of 'coordinated inauthentic behaviour' in 2019
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 161 B
EBIT 2019 35 430 M
Net income 2019 34 123 M
Finance 2019 121 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,9x
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,45x
EV / Sales2020 3,64x
Capitalization 839 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 390,49  $
Last Close Price 1 211,78  $
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET15.96%839 284
BAIDU-31.14%38 225
NAVER CORP--.--%17 215
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION22.18%14 300
YANDEX39.85%12 504
SOGOU INC-26.10%1 518
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group