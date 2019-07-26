Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Australia to 'lift veil' on Facebook, Google algorithms to protect privacy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 12:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia said it would establish the world's first dedicated office to police Facebook Inc and Google as part of reforms designed to rein in the U.S. technology giants, potentially setting a precedent for global lawmakers.

The move tightens the regulatory screws on the online platforms, which have governments from the United States to Europe scrambling to address concerns ranging from anti-trust issues to the spread of "fake news" and hate speech.

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the $5 billion ( £4 billion ) fine slapped on Facebook in the United States this month for privacy breaches showed regulators were now taking such issues extremely seriously.

"These companies are among the most powerful and valuable in the world," Frydenberg told reporters in Sydney after the release of a much-anticipated report on future regulation of the dominant digital platforms.

"They need to be held to account and their activities need to be more transparent."

Canberra would form a special branch of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), the antitrust watchdog, to scrutinise how the companies used algorithms to match advertisements with viewers, giving them a stronghold on the main income generator of media operators.

The new office was one of 23 recommendations in the ACCC's report, including strengthening privacy laws, protections for the news media and creating a code of conduct - requiring regulatory approval - to govern how internet giants profit from users' content.

Frydenberg said the government intended to "lift the veil" on how the firms collected and monetised users' data, and accepted the ACCC's "overriding conclusion that there is a need for reform".

The proposals would be subject to a 12-week public consultation process before the government acts on the report, he added.

Google and Facebook have opposed tighter regulation while traditional media owners, including Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, have backed reform.

News Corp's local executive chairman, Michael Miller, welcomed "the strength of the language and the identification of the problems" and said the firm would "work with the government to ensure their commitment is matched by real change".

A Google representative said in an email that the company would "continue to engage with the government during the consultation process on the recommendations put forward in this report".

A Facebook representative was not immediately available for comment.

FIVE INVESTIGATIONS ONGOING

ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said the regulator studied Facebook and Google for 18 months before delivering the report, and learned that the law let the firms collect and use personal data in ways users did not understand.

"There needs to be a lot more transparency and oversight of Google and Facebook and their operations and practices," he said.

The regulator had five investigations of the platforms under way, and "I believe more will follow", he added.

Under new laws already in place the ACCC can levy fines up to 10% of Australian turnover for breaches of consumer laws.

Among other recommendations in the report, the ACCC said it wanted privacy law updated to give people the right to erase personal data stored online, aligning Australia with some elements of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation.

"We cannot leave these issues to be dealt with by commercial entities with substantial reach and market power. It's really up to government and regulators to get up to date and stay up to date in relation to all these issues," he said.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Byron Kaye and Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.33% 1135.94 Delayed Quote.9.07%
FACEBOOK -1.93% 200.71 Delayed Quote.53.11%
NEWS CORP -1.47% 13.37 Delayed Quote.17.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
12:40aAustralia to 'lift veil' on Facebook, Google algorithms to protect privacy
RE
07/25Asian shares slip on mixed U.S. earnings, ECB rate hold
RE
07/25Asian shares slip on mixed U.S. earnings, ECB rate hold
RE
07/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/25ALPHABET : Australian regulator to get unit specializing in tech companies
RE
07/25FACEBOOK : Australia Set to Regulate Tech Giants After Regulator Urges Reform
DJ
07/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/25Alphabet's revenue rebounds; easing doubts on growth and boosting shares
RE
07/25Amazon's push for one-day delivery dents profits, costs up 21%
RE
07/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 162 B
EBIT 2019 34 919 M
Net income 2019 31 749 M
Finance 2019 127 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,9x
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,08x
EV / Sales2020 3,41x
Capitalization 787 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 1 336,15  $
Last Close Price 1 135,94  $
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET9.07%790 582
BAIDU-27.82%40 735
NAVER CORP--.--%15 251
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION22.93%14 408
YANDEX40.44%13 061
SOGOU INC-25.52%1 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group