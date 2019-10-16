Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Broadcom ordered to stop exclusivity deals till EU probe ends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 06:47am EDT
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager addresses a news conference on U.S. chipmaker Broadcom in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Broadcom has been ordered to halt exclusivity deals with six TV and modem makers for up to three years while EU antitrust enforcers investigate whether these agreements are aimed at thwarting rivals.

The move by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager suggests she may be more willing to take temporary but rapid action against tech giants deemed to be abusing their dominance rather than wait for investigations to be finalised.

Google critics have for years urged Vestager to target the Alphabet Inc. subsidiary with such interim measures during its 10-year battle with EU antitrust regulators.

"It doesn't necessarily say that now we have all cases lined up where interim measures will be used but it means that the tool is on the table," Vestager told a news conference.

"And if we find cases that live up to the two things that have to be fulfilled at the same time, yes, we will indeed use interim measures more often," she said.

This is the first such order in 18 years.

The European Commission had in June warned Broadcom of a possible interim measure. The company, whose chips power smartphones, computers and networking equipment, is a major supplier to Apple.

The Commission said Broadcom has 30 days to comply with the order, which is valid for up to three years, an estimate of how long the EU investigation will take.

The EU regulator said certain provisions in the deals with six of its major customers are likely to cause serious and irreparable harm to the competition as well as affect future tenders related to the introduction of WiFi 6 standard for modems and TV set-top boxes.

The competition enforcer's concerns centre on Broadcom's deals with six TV set-top box and modem makers which result in the companies buying various chips exclusively or almost exclusively from the company.

Contentious practices include tying rebates or other benefits to exclusive or minimum-purchase requirements. Reuters reported on Oct. 4 that the Commission would order Broadcom to suspend these practices.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Additional reporting by Marine Strauss; Editing by Louise Heavens and Edmund Blair)

By Foo Yun Chee

Stocks treated in this article : Apple Inc., Alphabet, Broadcom Inc.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 2.01% 1242.24 Delayed Quote.18.88%
APPLE INC. -0.23% 235.32 Delayed Quote.49.53%
BROADCOM INC. 3.07% 290.32 Delayed Quote.14.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
06:47aBroadcom ordered to stop exclusivity deals till EU probe ends
RE
10/15ALPHABET : Google, Reddit defend tech legal protections ahead of Congress hearin..
RE
10/15House investigators say they have begun receiving data from big tech firms
RE
10/15ALPHABET : Google's Pixel 4 Phone, Smart Speakers Nod to Hardware Hopes -- Updat..
DJ
10/15ALPHABET : Google's Pixel 4 Phone, Smart Speakers Nod to Hardware Hopes
DJ
10/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/15Google unveils Pixel 4 phones with radar, more affordable laptop
RE
10/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/15ALPHABET : France to redouble efforts to create EU tech regulator after copyrigh..
RE
10/15Time running out to get off Amazon's addictive cloud French minister warns
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 162 B
EBIT 2019 35 419 M
Net income 2019 34 107 M
Finance 2019 124 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 25,5x
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,54x
EV / Sales2020 3,74x
Capitalization 862 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 404,68  $
Last Close Price 1 242,24  $
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET18.88%861 635
BAIDU-32.41%37 364
NAVER CORP--.--%18 604
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION25.19%14 669
YANDEX11.59%9 978
SOGOU INC.0.38%2 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group