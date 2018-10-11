Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Log in
10/11/2018 | 04:11pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Alphabet Inc. ("Alphabet" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/goog.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

The investigation concerns whether Alphabet and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On October 8, 2018, The Wall Street Journal published an article, "Google Exposed User Data, Feared Repercussions of Disclosing to Public," stating that "Google exposed the private data of hundreds of thousands of users of the Google+ social network and then opted not to disclose the issue this past spring, in part because of fears that doing so would draw regulatory scrutiny and cause reputational damage[.]" The article continued to say that Google then "announced a sweeping set of data privacy measures that include permanently shutting down all consumer functionality of Google+." Following this news, Alphabet stock dropped during intraday trading on October 8, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Alphabet shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/goog. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-alphabet-inc-goog-googl-300729121.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
