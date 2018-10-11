Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Alphabet Inc. ("Alphabet" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/goog.

The investigation concerns whether Alphabet and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On October 8, 2018, The Wall Street Journal published an article, "Google Exposed User Data, Feared Repercussions of Disclosing to Public," stating that "Google exposed the private data of hundreds of thousands of users of the Google+ social network and then opted not to disclose the issue this past spring, in part because of fears that doing so would draw regulatory scrutiny and cause reputational damage[.]" The article continued to say that Google then "announced a sweeping set of data privacy measures that include permanently shutting down all consumer functionality of Google+." Following this news, Alphabet stock dropped during intraday trading on October 8, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Alphabet shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/goog. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

