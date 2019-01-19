EU tax on big digital companies could be struck by March - French minister

"We made a compromise offer to Germany in December and I am convinced that a deal is within arm's reach between now and the end of March. With the European elections just a few months away, our citizens would find it incomprehensible if we gave up on this," Le Maire told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

In December, European Union finance ministers failed to agree a tax on digital revenues, despite a last minute Franco-German plan to salvage the proposal by narrowing its focus to companies such as Google and Facebook.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Daniel Wallis)