Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Enel to boost spending on clean energy in climate goal drive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 11:26am EST
FILE PHOTO: Solar panels near the skeletons of an abandoned nuclear site at Enel's power plant in Montalto di Castro

Italy's Enel aims to spend more to fund growth in clean energy and networks as it speeds up plans to reduce its carbon footprint and meet growing demand for electricity, Europe’s biggest utility said on Tuesday.

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Enel aims to spend more to fund growth in clean energy and networks as it speeds up plans to reduce its carbon footprint and meet growing demand for electricity, Europe’s biggest utility said on Tuesday.

In its new business plan, Enel said it would spend 28.7 billion euros (£22.2 billion) through 2022 as it looks to install 4,700 megawatts of new green energy per year and cut its coal-fired electricity production capacity by 61%.

The group, which is committed to phasing out coal by 2030, said it expects renewable energy to account for 60% of its total capacity in three years, driving its carbon-free production to 68% by 2022.

"Renewables are no longer the alternative. They are the generation of the future," Chief Executive Francesco Starace told analysts.

Enel, which controls Spain's biggest utility Endesa, has earmarked most of its renewable energy spend to decarbonise plants in Italy, Spain and Chile while developing green power purchase schemes in Brazil and the United States.

As governments around the world introduce more stringent rules to meet climate targets, Europe's power sector is undergoing significant change driven by a boom in renewable energy as costs fall and technology advances.

The International Energy Authority estimates that by 2040 around 70% of global electricity will be generated from green sources, four times higher than today.

"It's all about timing. If you move earlier in the energy transition you are bound to win," Starace said.

Enel, which has 71 million retail clients worldwide, said it was moving to a more platform-based approach to serve customers and manage assets across different countries.

"If Google and Amazon can do digital platforms, why can't we?" Starace said.

GRID GROWTH

Enel added that it would raise spending on its grid infrastructure by 7% to almost 12 billion euros.

It said it was open to mid-size acquisitions and was interested in distribution assets in Brazil, where it is the largest electricity distributor.

"Grids remain crucial enablers of energy transition," Starace said, adding that the increasing digitalisation of networks was also generating new business services.

Enel, which expects its carbon reduction strategy to drive profitability, said ordinary net profit would grow by 8.3% over the period 2019-2022, raising its 2021 target to 5.8 billion euros.

In its previous plan Enel had said it expected annual growth in ordinary net profit of around 11% in the period 2018-2021.

Credit Suisse, which confirmed its 'Outperform' rating on the stock, said the new 2022 target was 3.4% ahead of its estimate. "The 2022 net income target set today... could prove too conservative," it said.

The company confirmed a payout ratio - the proportion of earnings paid out in dividends - of 70%, while promising 7.7% growth in its minimum dividend per share (DPS) to 0.4 euros in 2022.

Enel will pay investors the higher amount between the payout ratio and minimum DPS.

At 1656 GMT Enel shares were up 0.9% while the European utility sector <.SX6P> was up 0.3%.

By Stephen Jewkes
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.16% 1308.775 Delayed Quote.24.95%
AMAZON.COM 0.84% 1788.835 Delayed Quote.16.23%
ENDESA -0.53% 24.49 End-of-day quote.22.31%
ENEL S.P.A. 1.33% 6.84 End-of-day quote.35.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
11:26aEnel to boost spending on clean energy in climate goal drive
RE
06:20aFrance urges U.S. to back OECD on tax, proposes minimum rate
RE
06:02aALPHABET : Google must help stop illegal marketing of mini-bond schemes - UK reg..
RE
05:08aCompass shares slump as caterer serves up warning on Europe
RE
02:52aMSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms
RE
11/25Activist investors to pressure privately held Palantir on human rights
RE
11/25U.S. charges former Outcome Health executives in $1 billion fraud
RE
11/25Facebook and Twitter to Inform Some Users of Security Issue Related to Androi..
DJ
11/22Correction to Deepfake article
DJ
11/22UK's Labour vows action on 'tax and wage cheat' multinationals
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 163 B
EBIT 2019 35 061 M
Net income 2019 32 304 M
Finance 2019 121 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,3x
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,79x
EV / Sales2020 4,01x
Capitalization 901 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 1 449,03  $
Last Close Price 1 305,64  $
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET24.95%900 844
BAIDU, INC.-24.14%41 691
NAVER CORP--.--%21 559
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION47.37%17 143
YANDEX50.16%13 499
SOGOU INC.-4.00%1 972
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group