Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/12 04:00:00 pm
1234.97 USD   +1.23%
05:46pALPHABET : Google Subpoenaed for Details on Its Ad Business -- Update
DJ
05:18pFTC to Clarify Its Power to Regulate Big Tech
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FTC to Clarify Its Power to Regulate Big Tech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 05:18pm EDT

By Dylan Tokar

The Federal Trade Commission plans to lay out exactly how U.S. antitrust laws apply to big technology companies -- an effort intended to guide its own enforcement and highlight potential regulatory gaps.

The guidance would help clarify whether limitations exist in current laws that prevent the regulator from policing anti-competitive behavior by the technology sector, a senior FTC official said this week.

The document could serve as a roadmap for lawmakers who have voiced concerns about the dominance of companies such as Alphabet Inc.'s Google unit, Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc. and Apple Inc.

"The executive and legislative branch may find this document helpful as each considers whether new laws or new regulations" are needed to maintain competitive technology markets, said Bilal Sayyed, director of the FTC's office of policy planning, in prepared remarks for a speech delivered Tuesday at an antitrust enforcement symposium at Georgetown University Law Center.

Mr. Sayyed said the agency, which is tasked with protecting American consumers from unfair or deceptive business practices, wasn't ready to discuss the substance of the document.

An FTC spokeswoman was unable to say when the guidance would be released. Mr. Sayyed said the document was his office's "highest priority."

The dominance of big tech companies has increasingly become a bipartisan issue in Washington, D.C., and around the country. A group of 48 states' attorneys general, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, on Monday announced a probe of Google's practices in online advertising markets.

The scrutiny has been fueled in part by the view that the current approach to enforcing U.S. antitrust laws has led to the accumulation of overly large market shares and political clout by tech companies in a way that harms consumers.

Responding to the announcement of an investigation by the states' attorneys general, a Google spokesman on Monday referred to a blog post by executive Kent Walker, a senior vice president for global affairs. "Google's services help people, create more choice, and support thousands of jobs and small businesses across the United States," Mr. Walker wrote.

The FTC in February created a task force to examine antitrust violations in the tech industry. The Justice Department in July said it was also reviewing whether tech companies were unlawfully stifling competition.

The pressure to tackle the competition issues posed by big tech companies has led to skirmishes between the two agencies, which share the responsibility of enforcing federal antitrust laws.

Mr. Sayyed, in his speech this week, voiced some support for existing antitrust laws. Calls to regulate the operational decisions of digital platforms do not take into account the "strength" and "vitality" of federal antitrust law's ability to integrate new economic concepts, he said.

Write to Dylan Tokar at dylan.tokar@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.23% 1234.97 Delayed Quote.16.75%
APPLE -0.23% 223.085 Delayed Quote.37.38%
FACEBOOK -0.54% 187.47 Delayed Quote.43.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
05:46pALPHABET : Google Subpoenaed for Details on Its Ad Business -- Update
DJ
05:18pFTC to Clarify Its Power to Regulate Big Tech
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:00pCommunications Services Up as Regulatory Fears Subside -- Communications Serv..
DJ
04:33pWall Street ends higher on trade, ECB stimulus hopes
RE
04:00pGOVERNMENT TO GOOGLE : Let Employees Speak Out -- Update
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:47pALPHABET : Google Subpoenaed for Details on its Ad Business
DJ
01:25pALPHABET : Google Pays More than $1 Billion to Settle French Tax Cases -- Update
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 162 B
EBIT 2019 35 473 M
Net income 2019 34 186 M
Finance 2019 123 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 25,3x
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,46x
EV / Sales2020 3,66x
Capitalization 846 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 395,20  $
Last Close Price 1 234,97  $
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET16.75%846 005
BAIDU-29.51%38 963
NAVER CORP--.--%18 746
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION12.03%13 174
YANDEX37.70%12 311
SOGOU INC1.90%2 094
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group