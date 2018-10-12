Log in
News

Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Alphabet, Inc.

10/12/2018 | 11:37pm CEST

Federman & Sherwood announces that on October 11, 2018, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is April 24, 2018 through October 10, 2018.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Alphabet, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later than Monday, December 10, 2018 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact:

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com
Or, visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com


© Business Wire 2018
