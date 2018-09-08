Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET (GOOGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Germany calls for time on EU digital tax, France brokers compromise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 01:02pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin

VIENNA (Reuters) - Germany called for more time to agree a European Union tax overhaul to raise levies on large digital firms, although its Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said a solution was needed soon.

Under a proposal from the European Commission in March, EU states would charge a 3 percent levy on digital revenues of large firms like Google and Facebook that are accused of routing their profits to the bloc's low-tax states.

The plan is opposed by smaller states like Ireland, and by Nordic governments who fear the tax could stifle innovation and trigger retaliation from the United States, which is home to most of the firms who could be hit by the proposed tax.

"It is necessary to take some time for debate, but we are absolutely willing to find a solution very soon," Scholz told reporters at a Vienna meeting of EU finance ministers.

After having pushed for the tax, Berlin took a more cautious approach after Scholz took office in March and his latest remark will be closely scrutinised by European Union governments who oppose the new tax, as it may be perceived as showing Germany's little appetite to the project.

EU officials said Germany wants to make sure the tax does not damage its carmakers, who could face retaliatory measures from international partners, or fall within the scope of the new taxation if their digital revenues increased.

SUNSET CLAUSE

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire, one of the main supporters of the new levy, tried to facilitate a compromise by offering to add "a sunset clause" to the European Union tax.

Under his proposal, the new tax would end once a deal is reached at global level on the taxation of digital companies.

"We should be able to take a decision at the European level on the internet taxation by the end of this year," he told reporters before the meeting of finance ministers.

An overhaul of digital taxation has been for long under discussion at global level, but no deal is in sight as large differences remain among rich nations.

The EU plan already foresees that the 3 percent levy would be only a temporary solution until a global deal is reached. Le Maire's proposal would make clearer that it has an expiry date.

EU tax reforms require the backing of all its 28 member states to be adopted. Austria, who is holding the EU's rotating presidency is working to find a compromise by the end of the year.

Eleven EU states are already planning national web taxes, which are likely to be adopted if no EU solution is agreed.

(Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Francesco Guarascio and Francois Murphy
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.54% 1177.59 Delayed Quote.11.79%
AMAZON.COM -0.32% 1952.07 Delayed Quote.66.92%
FACEBOOK 0.31% 163.04 Delayed Quote.-7.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
01:02pGermany calls for time on EU digital tax, France brokers compromise
RE
01:02pALPHABET : France could accept compensating Ireland over EU digital tax - offici..
RE
09/06TWITTER : Permanently Bans Alex Jones After New Violations
DJ
09/06TWITTER : Permanently Bans Alex Jones After New Violations -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/06LANDS' END : Alphabet and Lands' End drop while CBS climbs
AQ
09/06TWITTER : Permanently Bans Alex Jones After New Violations -- Update
DJ
09/06ALPHABET : Facebook to invest $1 billion in first Asian data center in Singapore
RE
09/06Google's Empty Chair Gets Starring Role at Hearing -- WSJ
DJ
09/06ALPHABET : Facebook to invest $1 billion in first Asian data centre in Singapore
RE
09/06Tech Leaders Face Senate Questions on Russian Meddling -- 4th Update
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:38aApple Faces Big Challenge In The App Store 
09/07Google, KB Home team to put hardware in new homes 
09/07Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) August Summary 
09/07Tech Is Defenseless - Cramer's Mad Money (9/6/18) 
09/07Tracking Ole Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 137 B
EBIT 2018 27 905 M
Net income 2018 28 061 M
Finance 2018 81 883 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 29,77
P/E ratio 2019 24,53
EV / Sales 2018 5,34x
EV / Sales 2019 4,29x
Capitalization 815 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 1 373 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET11.79%814 759
BAIDU-7.76%75 531
NAVER CORP--.--%21 402
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION-28.98%18 976
YANDEX-7.97%9 799
SOGOU INC-32.93%3 038
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.