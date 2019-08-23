Google Puts Curbs on Political Debate by Employees--Update

By Sarah E. Needleman

Google issued new guidelines limiting employee discussion of politics and other topics not related to work, in a major shift for a company that has long prided itself on open debate and a freewheeling internal culture.

The Alphabet Inc. unit on Friday said in a public memo that staffers should avoid spending time hotly debating matters unrelated to their jobs and refrain from name-calling, among other discouraged behavior. The company also reiterated that confidential information discussed internally should be kept private, a message that follows multiple leaks on corporate projects and deliberations that vexed senior executives.

"While sharing information and ideas with colleagues helps build community, disrupting the workday to have a raging debate over politics or the latest news story does not," the guidelines say. "Our primary responsibility is to do the work we've each been hired to do, not to spend working time on debates about nonwork topics."

The new guidelines don't forbid discussing politics at work but require managers to address conversations that become disruptive.

Google, based in Mountain View, Calif., has more than 100,000 employees at campuses around the world.

The company also said Friday it was forming its first-ever team of employees dedicated to moderating conversations taking place on internal online platforms. Previously, employees moderated internal communications on a volunteer basis.

Google also plans to launch a tool later this year enabling employees to flag content within in-house discussions that doesn't align with internal guidelines. Those reports would be reviewed privately by the team of content moderators.

The new policies represent a significant about-face for Google. The tech titan helped pioneer the Silicon Valley idea of the workplace as a college-like campus where employees can express themselves freely on topics important to them.

At Google, employees have been free to form groups dedicated to a range of issues, both related and unrelated to its business. In recent years, though, the level of debate has at times driven a wedge between staffers with opposing views as well as between staffers and management.

In a statement, a Google spokeswoman said the company's community guidelines exist to "support the healthy and open discussion that has always been a part of our culture."

The updated guidelines are Google's latest attempt to dial back the company's freewheeling discourse. Last year it warned employees that it would discipline anyone who discriminates or attacks colleagues or engages in discussions that are "disruptive to a productive work environment." In those guidelines, Google also advised employees to avoid name-calling, including making blanket statements about groups or categories of people.

The latest changes, while seemingly made with good intentions, could inhibit dialogue among Google's employees, said David Logan, a senior lecturer on workplace management at the University of Southern California.

"Cultures of political correctness ironically can become unsafe places to work," he said. "People need to be able to discuss what's going on in the world. Communities are where you do that and the community where people spend most of their waking time is at the office."

Other tech companies have also struggled to keep workplace discourse from getting out of hand. Facebook in 2016 dismantled a popular anonymous discussion board for employees that had become a forum for conservative political debate that sometimes degenerated into racist or sexist comments.

The efforts to rein in internal discussions come at a time when employee activism is increasingly an issue in the tech industry.

Microsoft Corp. and Salesforce.com Inc. last year had to contend with employee unrest over their ties to the government. Microsoft employees demanded the company sever its work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, while Salesforce Chief Executive Marc Benioff was pressed to re-evaluate the company's work with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency.

Google in 2017 fired an employee who wrote an internal memo suggesting men are better suited than women for tech jobs. Last year, former female employees sued the company for allegedly discriminating against women, while former male employees sued it for allegedly discriminating against conservative white men.

Former Google engineer Kevin Cernekee told The Wall Street Journal earlier this month that he believes he was fired in large part because he expressed conservative views on the company's internal message boards.

Google told Mr. Cernekee in a termination letter that he was let go for multiple violations of company policies, including improperly downloading company information and misuse of the remote-access software system. A spokeswoman said the company enforces its policies without regard to political viewpoints.

The turmoil has drawn the attention of political figures including President Trump who have accused Google of bias toward conservatives. Mr. Trump last year complained on Twitter that Google search results for the words "Trump news" primarily showed what he labeled "Left-Wing Media."

