Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Google seals takeover of Looker after UK green light

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 03:15am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google is seen in Davos

Alphabet Inc-owned Google said on Thursday it has completed its $2.6 billion buyout of privately held big-data analytics firm Looker Data Sciences after winning clearance from Britain's competition watchdog.

Google announced the cash deal in June, the first major acquisition for its new cloud business Chief Executive Officer Thomas Kurian. The deal aims to build upon the success of Google Cloud's BigQuery, a tool for managing large datasets.

Looker's tool enables analysts and other workers to define calculations for items such as revenue or high-value customers and then visualize trends in their data without writing complicated scripts. It competes with Tableau Software Inc, Domo Inc and Microsoft's Power BI.

The Competition and Markets Authority said its probe found the deal would not adversely impact quality of service or competition in the market for data analytics tools and software.

The CMA added that the deal was unlikely to lead to increased prices or lower quality as the two are not considered close competitors by businesses who use business intelligence tools as they can choose from other providers including Microsoft, Oracle, Tableau, SAP and IBM.

Google's cloud computing division is a distant third globally to Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in terms of revenue from renting infrastructure and other computing tools to businesses.

"Although Google had the ability to make it difficult for rivals to access the Google-generated data they need from online advertising and web analytics services, there was no strong evidence they would have the incentive to do this," the CMA found.

The deal has also been approved by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Austrian Federal Competition Authority.

"We believe we will be uniquely positioned to address the data analytics and business intelligence demands of even more enterprises globally, across all industries," said Kurian in a statement announcing the completion of the acquisition.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.57% 1518.63 Delayed Quote.13.38%
AMAZON.COM 0.43% 2160 Delayed Quote.16.89%
DOMO, INC. -0.69% 24.61 Delayed Quote.13.31%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.15% 184.71 Delayed Quote.17.13%
SAP AG -0.05% 126.64 Delayed Quote.5.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALPHABET
03:15aGoogle seals takeover of Looker after UK green light
RE
02:53aLondon hedge funds' websites cloned as scammers grow bolder and more ubiquito..
RE
02:48aGoogle Argues Case Against $9 Billion In Antitrust Fines -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aALPHABET : UK Regulator Clears Google's Purchase of Looker Data Sciences
DJ
02/12Essential Tried to Upend Smartphones. Now It is Shutting Down
DJ
02/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/12EU antitrust regulators plan broad enquiry into tech sector
RE
02/12Google Appeals Against EU Antitrust Fines -- Update
DJ
02/12Tech titans' market heft could signal broader stocks worry
RE
02/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 191 B
EBIT 2020 41 591 M
Net income 2020 37 249 M
Finance 2020 137 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 28,2x
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,75x
EV / Sales2021 3,93x
Capitalization 1 044 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 1 589,87  $
Last Close Price 1 518,63  $
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET13.38%1 043 611
BAIDU, INC.8.77%46 427
NAVER CORP--.--%22 715
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-1.53%19 203
YANDEX11.63%15 873
SOGOU INC.-1.10%1 745
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group