Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Google takes on EU in court over record antitrust fines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 08:06pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google is seen in Davos

Google will on Wednesday seek to overturn the first of three hefty European Union antitrust fines at Europe's second-highest court in a landmark case that could determine how EU enforcers take on U.S. tech giants for abuse of market power.

The company will lay out its arguments against a 2.4-billion-euro (2.01 billion pounds) fine handed out by the European Commission during a three-day hearing at the General Court.

EU regulators said this penalty was for Google's favouring its own price comparison shopping service to the disadvantage of smaller European rivals.

The EU has fined Google a total of 8.25 billion euros in three separate cases, including one involving its Android smartphone operating system. This is four times more than its rival Microsoft's EU fines of 2.2 billion euros. Both companies' regulatory troubles in Europe have lasted a decade.

Google is expected to launch a three-pronged attack against the Commission's 2017 decision which also included an order to treat competitors equally.

"It is wrong on the law, the facts, and the economics. Shopping ads have always helped people find the products they are looking for quickly and easily, and helped merchants to reach potential customers," Google said in a statement.

The key issue is whether self preferencing is anti-competitive and whether Amazon and eBay should be counted as Google's rivals.

For rivals, the case centres on Google's role as a central online gatekeeper.

"Google's search service acts as a de-facto kingmaker. If you are not found, the rest cannot follow. No company should be allows to abuse such position to promote its own services at the detriment of competitors and consumers alike," said lawyer Thomas Hoppner who advises clients who are critical of Google.

"The judgement will have repercussions for a large variety of industries that depend on fair ranking of their services on Google Search," he said.

The court ruling is likely to come next year.

In the meantime, Margrethe Vestager in her new beefed-up role as Europe's digital chief will not be idle. She is set to announce several proposals in the coming months to rein in dominant U.S. online groups amid push back by the United States and the companies.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Foo Yun Chee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.09% 1510.06 Delayed Quote.12.64%
AMAZON.COM 0.79% 2150.8 Delayed Quote.15.48%
EBAY INC. 1.15% 36.435 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.26% 184.44 Delayed Quote.19.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALPHABET
08:06pGoogle takes on EU in court over record antitrust fines
RE
06:15pFTC demands data on small buys by Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft
RE
05:34pFTC Plans to Examine Past Acquisitions by Big Tech Companies -- 4th Update
DJ
05:15pTech Down After Report on FTC Investigation -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:39pStocks surge to record highs on hopes virus is peaking, gold ebbs
RE
04:34pStocks surge to record highs on hopes virus is peaking, gold ebbs
RE
04:23pS&P 500, Nasdaq eke out new closing highs
RE
01:04pFTC Plans to Examine Past Acquisitions by Big Tech Companies -- 3rd Update
DJ
12:57pFTC Plans to Examine Past Acquisitions by Big Tech Companies -- Update
DJ
12:44pFTC Plans to Examine Past Acquisitions by Big Tech Companies
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 191 B
EBIT 2020 41 611 M
Net income 2020 37 228 M
Finance 2020 137 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 28,1x
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
EV / Sales2020 4,72x
EV / Sales2021 3,91x
Capitalization 1 037 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 1 594,35  $
Last Close Price 1 510,06  $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET12.64%1 003 524
BAIDU, INC.3.68%43 569
NAVER CORP--.--%21 963
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-3.06%19 139
YANDEX10.49%15 094
SOGOU INC.-5.05%1 659
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group