Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET (GOOGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Google to boycott Saudi conference over missing journalist

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 12:27am CEST
A Google sign is seen during the WAIC (World Artificial Intelligence Conference) in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc Google on Monday became the latest company to say it would boycott a business conference in Saudi Arabia, after the disappearance of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.

Google said in a statement that Google Cloud Chief Executive Diane Greene would not attend the Future Investment Initiative Summit to be held in Riyadh starting Oct. 23.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident, Washington Post columnist and leading critic of Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 to get marriage documents.

Since news of his disappearance, many American companies, including Uber [UBER.UL], Viacom and Ford, have pulled out of the three-day conference, known as "Davos in the Desert."

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -1.62% 1102.44 Delayed Quote.6.37%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.97% 8.81 Delayed Quote.-30.82%
VIACOM 1.24% 31.78 Delayed Quote.1.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
12:27aGoogle to boycott Saudi conference over missing journalist
RE
10/15ALPHABET : Sidewalk Labs unveils draft data and privacy plans for high-tech Toro..
AQ
10/15IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
10/15GOOGLE PIXEL 3 REVIEW : This Phone Upgrades the Whole Android Universe
DJ
10/15ATOS : Launches First AI Hub in London in Google Cloud Partnership
DJ
10/15Bond bears stalk a FANG, short Netflix debt
RE
10/13IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
BU
10/12FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit agains..
BU
10/12ALPHABET : Google Considering 'Variety of Options' for China -Reuters
DJ
10/12ALPHABET : Google tells U.S. lawmakers it is mulling options on China services
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/15Don't Be Fooled By GDP Numbers 
10/15Living On The Edge 
10/15ALPHABET : Sum Of The Parts Analysis Suggests 25% Upside 
10/15STOCKS VS. HOUSING : More Expensive? 
10/15After Snap's Epic Meltdown Is The Stock Still Overvalued? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 137 B
EBIT 2018 27 915 M
Net income 2018 28 034 M
Finance 2018 82 718 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 28,30
P/E ratio 2019 23,37
EV / Sales 2018 5,06x
EV / Sales 2019 4,04x
Capitalization 776 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 1 374 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET6.37%754 808
BAIDU-12.75%69 019
NAVER CORP--.--%20 712
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION-27.06%17 454
YANDEX-0.06%10 523
SOGOU INC-44.68%2 443
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.