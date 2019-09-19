Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Huawei takes on Apple's new iPhone 11 with Mate 30 range

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 09:37am EDT
Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business group, launches the Mate 30 smartphone range in Munich

MUNICH (Reuters) - Huawei launched its Mate 30 smartphone range on Thursday in a challenge to Apple new iPhone 11, saying the Chinese firm's new devices were more compact, their cameras superior and wraparound screens brighter.

Huawei's top salesman Richard Yu showcased the Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 phones at a glitzy event in Munich, Germany, its first unveiling of an all-new phone since President Donald Trump hit the Chinese company with an export ban in May..

"It's got a large screen but it's very compact in your hand," Yu, head of Huawei's consumer business, said of the phone, whose fate in Europe will hang on whether customers buy a device lacking access to software and apps supported by Google.

"Despite all the concerns surrounding Huawei, and the challenges it faces, it remains defiant and prepared to soldier on," said telecoms and media analyst Paolo Pescatore.

Washington has effectively banned U.S. firms from supplying Huawei, alleging it is a national security risk as its equipment could be used by Beijing to spy, something which Huawei has repeatedly denied.

The No.2 smartphone maker expects the U.S. ban to cost it $10 billion.

Huawei's new phone launch has been marked by uncertainty over whether buyers of the flagship Android device will be able to use apps supported by Google, a unit of Silicon Valley giant Alphabet.

Holding the launch in Europe underlines the importance of the 500 million consumers in the region, where Huawei has lost five percentage points in market share since the U.S. ban, even as buyers rallied to its brand at home.

Huawei has been running an online marketing campaign https://consumer.huawei.com/en/campaign/mate30, with the slogan "Rethink Possibilities", recruiting fans to spread the word about the launch.

UNBOXED DELIGHT

The Mate 30 range will run on an open-source version of Android - and not on the current version licensed from Google, a source familiar with the matter said.

The smartphones will not be able to use Google Mobile Services to use the Play Store and download apps like Gmail, Youtube or Maps. Instead, Huawei will offer its own interface that will allow users to access some Google apps.

Without those, say analysts, consumers won't want the phone - unless Huawei can find a way to convince them that its features are unmatched and the alternative software offering is stable and easy to use.

Huawei says the phone's 'brain' - the Kirin 990 chipset unveiled at a recent tech fair in Berlin - outperforms the Qualcomm 5G phones already on the market from market leader Samsung.

In particular, the 'big core-tiny core' configuration of the hardware means it can run power-hungry applications like artificial intelligence or support online gaming, while saving battery on routine tasks.

"Huawei has Apple soundly beaten when it comes to form factor design but even these beautiful-looking devices are going to struggle to see any volume without the Google ecosystem," analyst Richard Windsor said in a note before the launch.

Analysts are keen to learn when the phone will actually ship and how the pricing of the top-end Mate 30 Pro compares with Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G, which retails at $1,299, and the iPhone 11 Pro that starts at $999 but lacks 5G connectivity.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Alexander Smith)

By Douglas Busvine

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Alphabet
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.23% 1232.65 Delayed Quote.17.96%
APPLE 0.94% 222.77 Delayed Quote.41.23%
QUALCOMM 0.27% 78.9 Delayed Quote.38.64%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
09:37aHuawei takes on Apple's new iPhone 11 with Mate 30 range
RE
09:22aIndia tells tech firms to protect user privacy, prevent abuse
RE
08:28aHuawei seeks to upstage Apple with Mate 30 smartphone launch
RE
07:54aHuawei's new Mate 30 phones to run on open-source version of Android - source
RE
07:38aALPHABET : Russia hands Google small fine for advert infraction
RE
05:45aCash May Be King in India But Google Is Prince of Mobile Payments
DJ
02:48aAT&T Examines Split With Its DirecTV Unit -- WSJ
DJ
09/18FACEBOOK : CEO Zuckerberg dines with U.S. senators in DC
RE
09/18Comcast gives away Xfinity Flex TV device, pounding shares of Roku
RE
09/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 162 B
EBIT 2019 35 473 M
Net income 2019 34 186 M
Finance 2019 123 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 25,2x
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,51x
EV / Sales2020 3,70x
Capitalization 855 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 396,41  $
Last Close Price 1 232,65  $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET17.96%854 634
BAIDU-31.65%37 782
NAVER CORP--.--%19 426
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION18.05%13 822
YANDEX36.49%12 203
SOGOU INC-2.29%2 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group