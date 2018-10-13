Log in
IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alphabet, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/13/2018 | 01:53am CEST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Alphabet, Inc. (“Alphabet” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between April 24, 2018 and October 10, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 10, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Google’s systems exposed the personal data of hundreds of thousands of users of the Google+ social media platform. After discovering the breach, the Company actively concealed the facts from investors, users, and the government. Doing so violated the Company’s data privacy and security policies. Discovery of the breach could reasonably result in heightened regulatory attention from the government. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learning the truth about Alphabet, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
