NetApp : and Google Cloud Advance Strategic Partnership to Drive Innovation in the Cloud

NetApp and Google Cloud help customers unlock the power of data with tightly integrated, enterprise-class data services and solutions for Google Cloud

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the data authority for hybrid cloud, and Google Cloud (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) today announced the general availability of NetApp® Cloud Volumes Service, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP® for Google Cloud, and support for Anthos on NetApp HCI to help organizations focus on innovation across any hybrid environments.

As enterprises seek to take advantage of the agility and efficiency benefits of the cloud, they need to know that their data is secure and in the right place, for the right cost, at scale. To achieve these goals, they are building data fabrics that provide maximum flexibility as they move to hybrid multicloud environments. With NetApp and Google Cloud, customers can unlock the power of their data with tightly integrated, enterprise-class data solutions that are optimized and validated for Google Cloud.

“IDC research shows that a growing percentage of enterprise workloads being deployed to cloud environments share a dependence on storage performance, and increasingly prioritize tools that enable governance, automation, and data mobility,” said Deepak Mohan, research director, Cloud Infrastructure Services, IDC. “With NetApp’s enterprise data services running on Google Cloud, organizations can achieve the performance and functionality needed to support the most intensive workloads, and immediately drive innovation across on premises and public cloud environments.”

“We’re delighted to expand our partnership with NetApp to enable hybrid and multicloud deployments for customers and to make NetApp’s solutions generally available now on Google Cloud,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “In addition, customers now have the option to deploy Anthos on NetApp’s validated HCI, providing customers more choice in the on-premises hardware solutions on which they can run Anthos.”

NetApp’s data services and solutions help customers effectively manage their transition from on-premises to hybrid and multicloud environments.

“Our mission to help our customers realize the promise of the public cloud and enable them to drive innovation and business outcomes with cloud aligns with the approach Google Cloud is pursuing on premises and off,” said Anthony Lye, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Data Services, NetApp. “With powerful NetApp enterprise data services and solutions tightly integrated into Google Cloud environments, organizations can achieve advanced data management and unprecedented performance to truly take advantage of Google Cloud’s innovative leadership in application development, analytics, and machine learning.”

Today’s announcements include the following new services and solutions.

NetApp Cloud Volumes Service and Cloud Volumes ONTAP for Google Cloud are now generally available

NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for Google Cloud is a cloud-native, Google Cloud integrated file service with the performance, availability, and security required to efficiently run business-critical applications. Additionally, customers can now confidently run production workloads in Google Cloud. Cloud Volumes Service for Google Cloud is also now available in the United Kingdom region.

is a cloud-native, Google Cloud integrated file service with the performance, availability, and security required to efficiently run business-critical applications. Additionally, customers can now confidently run production workloads in Google Cloud. Cloud Volumes Service for Google Cloud is also now available in the United Kingdom region. Also, now globally generally available, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP for Google Cloud is the leading data management solution that accelerates the enterprise cloud journey by bringing enhanced data protection, storage efficiencies, and mobility to Google Cloud and hybrid multicloud environments.

“Impact's Partnership Cloud™, the leading partnership automation SaaS solution, accelerates enterprise growth by bringing automation to enterprise partnership management," said Roger Kjensurd, chief technical officer, Impact. "Cloud Volumes Service for Google Cloud Platform has enabled us to develop an agile and flexible enterprise-grade platform for our customers with ease and simplicity. In turn, this has allowed us to enable customers to improve the full partnership lifecycle and optimize revenue.”

"We've been searching for a suitable replacement for CephFS and to do away with the headaches of maintaining our own internal Ceph stack,” said Aleem Shah, senior operations engineer, Prowler.io. “We tried many alternatives, with NetApp Cloud Volumes Service coming out on top in terms of its ever-expanding feature set, reliability, and pricing. The service support provided by NetApp was unmatched in all categories."

Introducing NetApp HCI for Google Cloud Anthos

NetApp HCI is a scalable, on-premises hybrid cloud infrastructure that transforms private clouds into a deployable region of a multicloud. NetApp HCI is now validated to work with Google Cloud’s Anthos, giving customers the peace of mind of a true enterprise-class platform validated with Anthos to reliably deploy and run their applications.

Key Capabilities

Unprecedented ability to build a hybrid cloud. With NetApp Trident, a fully supported open source project, organizations can orchestrate a complex hybrid cloud environment that ties together Google Cloud, Anthos, and NetApp HCI on the premises.

With NetApp Trident, a fully supported open source project, organizations can orchestrate a complex hybrid cloud environment that ties together Google Cloud, Anthos, and NetApp HCI on the premises. Increased flexibility. Enterprises can scale on demand and add compute or capacity as needed to meet business requirements.

Enterprises can scale on demand and add compute capacity as needed to meet business requirements. Increased choice. Choose from a wider range of leading application platforms, including Anthos, Kubernetes, VMware, and NetApp Kubernetes Service.

