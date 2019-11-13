Regulators begin probe into Google-Ascension cloud computing deal: WSJ

The Office for Civil Rights in the Department of Health and Human Services will look into the data collection to ensure the partnership is in compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) which safeguards medical information, the Journal said https://on.wsj.com/2NGPPQX.

On Monday, Google said patient data "cannot and will not be combined with any Google consumer data."

Google did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.

(This story corrects abbreviation in second paragraph to HIPAA)

