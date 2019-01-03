Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Investigating Google's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties Regarding Sexual Misconduct – GOOGL

Log in
01/03/2019 | 08:24pm CET

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Alphabet, Inc., known popularly as Google (“Google” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders. If you are a Google shareholder, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott for additional information.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of the Google Board have breached their fiduciary duties by allowing pervasive governance problems to exist at the Company, which has resulted in harm to the Company from numerous lawsuits, negative publicity, and ongoing harm to its employees and users. The investigation is specifically focused on: (1) the numerous complaints of sexual misconduct and alleged cover-up at the Company, including, most recently, The New York Times article on October 25, 2018, describing a culture at Google of cover-up and generous gold parachutes for several senior executives who allegedly committed sexual misconduct; (2) alleged rank-and-file harassment; (3) alleged sex, age, and race discrimination at Google; and (4) alleged violations of user privacy, including Google’s revelation on December 11, 2018 that its Google+ social network inadvertently gave app developers data on 52.5 million users, including data that users have designated as private.

What You Can Do

If you are a Google shareholder, you may have legal claims against the Company’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2019
