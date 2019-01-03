Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Investigating Google's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties Regarding Sexual Misconduct – GOOGL

Scott+Scott
Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and
consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain
directors and officers of Alphabet, Inc., known popularly as Google
(“Google” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) breached their fiduciary
duties to the Company and its shareholders. If you are a Google
shareholder, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott for additional
information.
Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of the Google Board have
breached their fiduciary duties by allowing pervasive governance
problems to exist at the Company, which has resulted in harm to the
Company from numerous lawsuits, negative publicity, and ongoing harm to
its employees and users. The investigation is specifically focused on:
(1) the numerous complaints of sexual misconduct and alleged cover-up at
the Company, including, most recently, The New York Times article
on October 25, 2018, describing a culture at Google of cover-up and
generous gold parachutes for several senior executives who allegedly
committed sexual misconduct; (2) alleged rank-and-file harassment; (3)
alleged sex, age, and race discrimination at Google; and (4) alleged
violations of user privacy, including Google’s revelation on December
11, 2018 that its Google+ social network inadvertently gave app
developers data on 52.5 million users, including data that users have
designated as private.
What You Can Do
If you are a Google shareholder, you may have legal claims against the
Company’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this
investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights,
please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.
