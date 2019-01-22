Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET (GOOGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TomTom to sell Telematics unit to Bridgestone for $1.03 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 02:50am EST
TomTom navigation are seen in front of TomTom displayed logo in this illustration taken

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - TomTom, the Dutch navigation and digital maps company, said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its Telematics, or the fleet management business, to Japan's Bridgestone for 910 million euros (£802.5 million or $1.03 billion).

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - TomTom, the Dutch navigation and digital maps company, said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its Telematics, or the fleet management business, to Japan's Bridgestone for 910 million euros (£802.5 million or $1.03 billion).

The company will return 750 million euros of that to shareholders via a capital repayment and share consolidation -- a strategy that means shareholders will not be subject to dividend tax.

The sale price was slightly higher than analysts had estimated when TomTom announced plans to sell it in September. At the price announced on Tuesday, Telematics accounts for around a half of TomTom's 1.89 billion euro market capitalization.

TomTom said it intends to use the remainder of the proceeds to reinvest in its core business selling digital maps to car-makers, which is under competitive pressure. TomTom had been the smaller member of a duopoly with HERE, owned by German car-makers -- until Google entered the market in September. The U.S. technology giant has since won contracts from TomTom customers Renault-Nissan and later Volvo, leading some to question whether TomTom can compete as a small, independent company.

"We will continue to invest in our innovative map-making system, enabling faster map updates while lowering operational costs, paving the road towards autonomous driving," TomTom CEO Harold Goddijn said in a statement.

Telematics will "enhance our core tyre business, accelerate our data-driven business, expand our fleet customer base" and lead to further opportunities, said Paolo Ferrari, head of Bridgestone's European operations.

TomTom said it expects the deal to close in the second quarter, and the capital return in the third quarter, after regulatory and shareholder approvals. Telematics has 670 employees.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Shreejay Sinha and Louise Heavens)

By Toby Sterling
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.74% 1107.3 Delayed Quote.5.97%
BRIDGESTONE CORP 0.07% 4268 End-of-day quote.3.57%
TOMTOM 0.20% 8.054 Delayed Quote.1.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
02:50aTomTom to sell Telematics unit to Bridgestone for $1.03 billion
RE
02:49aPrivacy Problems Mount for Tech Giants -- WSJ
DJ
01/21Facebook's WhatsApp limits users to five text forwards to curb rumors
RE
01/21ALPHABET : Google Fined $57 Million in Biggest Penalty Yet Under New European La..
DJ
01/21FACEBOOK : France fines Google $57 million for European privacy rule breach
RE
01/21ALPHABET : Google Fined $57 Million in Biggest Penalty Yet Under New European La..
DJ
01/21ALPHABET : Google Fined $57 Million in Biggest Penalty Yet Under New European La..
DJ
01/21ALPHABET : Google Fined $57 Million by French Regulator
DJ
01/21ALPHABET : Google Fined EUR50 Million by France Under European Privacy Rules
DJ
01/21Privacy Problems Mount for Tech Giants -- Journal Report
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 137 B
EBIT 2018 26 990 M
Net income 2018 29 524 M
Finance 2018 110 B
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 26,48
P/E ratio 2019 23,46
EV / Sales 2018 4,81x
EV / Sales 2019 3,84x
Capitalization 767 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 1 344 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET5.97%766 929
BAIDU8.05%59 704
NAVER CORP--.--%20 146
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION9.77%13 745
YANDEX12.69%10 134
SOGOU INC16.38%2 427
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.