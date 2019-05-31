Log in
Alphabet

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. Justice Department prepares anti-trust investigation of Google: WSJ

05/31/2019 | 09:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is preparing an anti-trust investigation of Alphabet Inc's Google, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources.

The probe is expected to examine Google practices linked to search and other businesses, according to the report, which also said the Federal Trade Commission had investigated Google many years ago but will defer to the DOJ this time.

Google and the Justice Department did not respond to requests by Reuters for comment on Friday.

In 2013, the FTC ended an investigation https://www.reuters.com/article/us-google-antitrust-idUSBRE9020HK20130104 of Google, concluding that the company had not manipulated its search results to hurt rivals.

Third-party critics of Google have been in discussions with the Justice Department, but it was not clear if the department has contacted Google, the Journal reported. The DOJ's antitrust division has laid the groundwork for the investigation in recent weeks, the WSJ report said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 161 B
EBIT 2019 34 437 M
Net income 2019 32 431 M
Finance 2019 128 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,54
P/E ratio 2020 20,84
EV / Sales 2019 4,04x
EV / Sales 2020 3,29x
Capitalization 777 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 1 332 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET7.32%777 327
BAIDU-29.50%39 101
NAVER CORP--.--%15 506
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION17.67%14 563
YANDEX33.05%11 824
SOGOU INC-17.52%1 763
