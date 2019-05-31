U.S. Justice Department prepares anti-trust investigation of Google: WSJ

The probe is expected to examine Google practices linked to search and other businesses, according to the report, which also said the Federal Trade Commission had investigated Google many years ago but will defer to the DOJ this time.

Google and the Justice Department did not respond to requests by Reuters for comment on Friday.

In 2013, the FTC ended an investigation https://www.reuters.com/article/us-google-antitrust-idUSBRE9020HK20130104 of Google, concluding that the company had not manipulated its search results to hurt rivals.

Third-party critics of Google have been in discussions with the Justice Department, but it was not clear if the department has contacted Google, the Journal reported. The DOJ's antitrust division has laid the groundwork for the investigation in recent weeks, the WSJ report said.

