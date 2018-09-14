Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET (GOOGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

U.S. lawmakers ask Google if it will rejoin Chinese market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 01:12am CEST
The logo of Google is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Thursday asked Alphabet Inc if it will re-enter the Chinese search engine market and if it would comply with China's internet censorship policies upon its return.

Sixteen members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including liberal Democrats and conservative Republicans, said in a letter they had "serious concerns" about the potential step and asked Google if it would agree to restrict certain words, terms or events in China. The company did not immediately comment on Thursday.

Reuters reported last month Google planned to launch a version of its search engine in China that will block some websites and search terms, two sources said.

Representative David Cicilline, a Democrat and signer of the letter, wrote on Twitter that "Google should not be helping China crack down on free speech and political dissent."

Other signers include Representative Michael McCaul, a Republican who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee.

The letter asked if Google would take steps "to ensure that individual Chinese citizens or foreigners living in China, including Americans, will not be surveilled or targeted through Google applications."

The reported plans, which has been criticized by human rights advocates, come as China has stepped up scrutiny of business dealings involving U.S. tech firms including Facebook Inc and Apple Inc, amid intensifying trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Google, which quit China’s search engine market in 2010, has been actively seeking ways to re-enter China where many of its products are blocked by regulators.

Google’s main search platform has been blocked in China since 2010, but it has been attempting to make new inroads into China.

In January, the search engine joined an investment in Chinese live-stream mobile game platform Chushou, and earlier this month, launched an artificial intelligence (AI) game on Tencent Holdings Ltd’s social media app WeChat.

Facebook’s website is also banned in China but the company has also signaled its interest to enter the market.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and Steve Orlofsky)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.90% 1182.14 Delayed Quote.11.22%
APPLE 2.42% 226.41 Delayed Quote.30.63%
FACEBOOK -0.40% 161.36 Delayed Quote.-8.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
01:19aCalifornia to attend U.S. Justice Department meeting on social media
RE
01:12aU.S. lawmakers ask Google if it will rejoin Chinese market
RE
09/13Trump's antitrust enforcer considers shifting up a gear
RE
09/13AT&T CEO Takes Steps To Compete With Netflix -- WSJ
DJ
09/13ALPHABET : 09.12.2018 Alphabet Announces Date of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Re..
PU
09/12As it Absorbs Time Warner, AT&T Expects Profitability Next Year--Update
DJ
09/12Verizon names new CEO for Oath
RE
09/12Online firms to risk EU fine if extremist posts linger
RE
09/12Amazon, Apple, others to testify before U.S. Senate on data privacy September..
RE
09/12Tech, media shares find new home in sector overhaul
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13FACEBOOK, SHAME AND PROFITS : The Long Thesis 
09/13What Credit/Yield-Based Models Suggest About The Odds Of A Recession Coming S.. 
09/13BLOOMBERG : Alphabet's Page quietly steps away from day-to-day ops 
09/13THE RUBICON PROJECT : Nascent Turnaround Prospects 
09/13Bull And Bear Markets Within S&P 500 - Cramer's Mad Money (9/12/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 137 B
EBIT 2018 27 905 M
Net income 2018 28 061 M
Finance 2018 81 883 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 29,62
P/E ratio 2019 24,40
EV / Sales 2018 5,32x
EV / Sales 2019 4,27x
Capitalization 812 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 1 374 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric E. Schmidt Director & Technical Advisor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET11.22%811 984
BAIDU-6.63%76 694
NAVER CORP--.--%21 440
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION-26.30%19 524
YANDEX-7.85%9 915
SOGOU INC-34.92%2 925
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.