Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. trade panel opens patent probe into Google speakers after Sonos complaint

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 09:18pm EST
Google booth is seen during the ChinaJoy in Shanghai

The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Thursday it was launching a patent investigation into certain audio players and controllers sold by Alphabet Inc's Google based on a complaint by rival smart speaker maker Sonos Inc.

The ITC received a complaint from Sonos last month alleging that the import of certain audio players and controllers and their components infringe on its patents.

Sonos at the time also filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Google in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles and testified to a House of Representatives antitrust subcommittee about its frustrations with Google.

"Sonos has made misleading statements about our history of working together. Our technology and devices were designed independently. We deny their claims vigorously, and will be defending against them," Google spokesman Jose Castaneda said in a statement on Thursday.

The ITC has in some cases issued orders banning products from U.S. entry on the grounds they infringe U.S. patents. The threat of such bans, known as exclusion orders, can be leverage in settlement discussions.

But companies subject to the bans are often able to keep importing products by redesigning them to avoid using patented technology.

Sonos spokeswoman Erin Pategas said the company was pleased that the ITC will investigate "all of our claims asserting Google blatantly infringed our intellectual property. We’ll fully cooperate throughout the duration of the investigation and feel confident about the merits of our case."

The maker of premium home speaker devices has said Google copied its technology for connecting together multiple speakers during partnership discussions. Some Sonos speakers include voice assistant technology from Google and Amazon.com Inc.

Google separately sells its own Nest smart speakers, many of which are more affordable than Sonos speakers and also include Google Assistant technology and multi-device connection capabilities.

The search giant has disputed Sonos' infringement claims.

Sonos on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter revenue that beat expectations.

Google on Monday said its hardware sales declined in the fourth quarter from a year ago.

By David Lawder and Paresh Dave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALPHABET
09:23pEXCLUSIVE : China's mobile giants to take on Google's Play store - sources
RE
09:18pU.S. trade panel opens patent probe into Google speakers after Sonos complain..
RE
09:16pExclusive - China's mobile giants to take on Google's Play store
RE
05:35pDXC Hires GE Executive as CIO
DJ
05:14pTech Up Amid Deal Activity -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:53pGoogle to Triple Its Canadian Workforce--Update
DJ
01:47pGoogle to Triple Its Canadian Workforce
DJ
12:46pGoogle Maps seeks business, transit reviews in new look as it turns 15
RE
12:41pGoogle Maps seeks business, transit reviews in new look as it turns 15
RE
12:26pLikely Irish kingmaker Green Party eyes aviation tax, megaprojects
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 191 B
EBIT 2020 41 606 M
Net income 2020 37 367 M
Finance 2020 141 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 27,4x
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,58x
EV / Sales2021 3,80x
Capitalization 1 015 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 1 589,43  $
Last Close Price 1 475,97  $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET7.96%1 003 524
BAIDU, INC.3.44%43 569
NAVER CORP--.--%21 963
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-2.63%19 139
YANDEX10.95%15 094
SOGOU INC.-4.62%1 659
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group