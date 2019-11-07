Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet    GOOGL

ALPHABET

(GOOGL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Uber faces costly choices after expert finds it uses Waymo self-driving tech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 06:23am EST
Uber's logo is displayed on a mobile phone in London

Uber said it "will likely" have to strike a licensing deal with Waymo or opt for costly changes to its autonomous driving software, after an expert found the ride-hailing giant still used technology from the Alphabet Inc unit.

While it was unclear by when the company needed to decide on its next move in the blockbuster trade secrets dispute, Uber, in a quarterly securities filing on Tuesday, said that a detour in its software development "could limit or delay our production of autonomous vehicle technologies."

Uber has been racing to catch up to Waymo in the development of software and hardware to install in cars and trucks to allow for driverless taxi and delivery services.

The expert review of Uber's software was part of a legal settlement reached in February 2018 that brought to an abrupt halt a federal jury trial over whether the company unfairly benefited from confidential ideas allegedly secured by making former Waymo engineers key members of its self-driving car team.

Waymo began as a project within sister company Google a decade ago, while Uber launched its effort four years ago.

Uber declined to give details beyond its filing.

Waymo told Reuters in a statement that the independent software expert's findings "further confirm Waymo's allegations that Uber misappropriated our software intellectual property. We will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure our confidential information is not being used by Uber."

Last year, Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi had expressed confidence that the company had not used Waymo's proprietary information in its hardware or software.

But by this April, weeks ahead of its initial public offering, Uber disclosed that the expert software reviewer's interim findings were mixed and could be costly.

Waymo had alleged in court filings in 2017 that Uber was "misappropriating two, highly valuable Waymo trade secrets related to planner software," which processes data from sensors on the vehicle and controls its movement.

Uber shares have tumbled about 40% since their market debut in May amid big quarterly losses as it spends heavily on marketing.

Its self-driving venture has also faced other challenges.

The United States National Transportation Safety Board in a recent report there were software flaws in an Uber self-driving test vehicle that struck and killed an Arizona woman in the middle of a road last year.

Still, the Uber unit drew a $1 billion investment in April from SoftBank Group Corp, Toyota Motor Corp and automotive company Denso Corp.

Last year's settlement also gave Waymo a 0.34% stake in Uber, worth about $245 million based on Uber's $72 billion valuation at the time.

It is unclear if Waymo still holds those shares.

Waymo this year began a limited robo-taxi service in Arizona.

By Paresh Dave
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.03% 1291.01 Delayed Quote.23.55%
DENSO CORPORATION -0.71% 5054 End-of-day quote.6.33%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.01% 7649 End-of-day quote.23.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALPHABET
06:23aUber faces costly choices after expert finds it uses Waymo self-driving tech
RE
05:45aChoosing the Right Earnings Day is a Complex Task for Finance Executives
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:15aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:02aSiemens Gamesa to Supply Turbines For Swedish Windfarm Powering Google Data C..
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:50aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aCalifornia Probes Facebook On Privacy -- WSJ
DJ
01:22aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:36aBaidu Reports Loss Tied to Investment in Travel Company -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 163 B
EBIT 2019 35 001 M
Net income 2019 32 360 M
Finance 2019 123 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,9x
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,72x
EV / Sales2020 3,95x
Capitalization 891 B
Chart ALPHABET
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 1 441,95  $
Last Close Price 1 291,01  $
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence E. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin President & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET23.55%890 665
BAIDU, INC.-32.31%37 419
NAVER CORP--.--%20 277
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION37.22%15 940
YANDEX25.05%11 234
SOGOU INC.2.10%2 098
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group