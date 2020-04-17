Alphabet : 04.17.2020 Alphabet Announces Date of First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call  more

Log in
04/17/2020 | 01:13pm EDT

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (April 17, 2020) - Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, April 28, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed here. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call. Please visit the Investor Relations website at abc.xyz/investor on April 28, 2020 to view the earnings release prior to the conference call.

About Alphabet Inc.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 110,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

Contact

Investor Relations:
investor-relations@abc.xyz

Media:
press@abc.xyz

Disclaimer

Alphabet Inc. published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 17:12:09 UTC
