Alphabet : 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

We are pleased to invite you to participate in our 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., Pacific Time. We have adopted a virtual format for our Annual Meeting to provide a consistent experience to all stockholders regardless of location.

Alphabet stockholders of Class A or Class B common stock (or their proxy holders) as of the close of business on April 7, 2020, the record date, can participate in and vote at our Annual Meeting by logging in with the 16-digit control number found in the box marked by the arrow for postal mail recipients of the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (notice) or proxy card, or within the body of the email for electronic delivery recipients, at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GOOGL20.

All others may view the Annual Meeting through our Investor Relations YouTube channel here.

We encourage you to access the Annual Meeting before it begins. Online check-in will start approximately 30 minutes before the Annual Meeting on June 3, 2020. If you have difficulty accessing the Annual Meeting, please call 1-800-586-1548 (toll free) or 1-303-562-9288 (international). We will have technicians available to assist you.

Additional information regarding the rules and procedures for participating in the Annual Meeting will be set forth in our Annual Meeting rules of conduct, which stockholders can view during the Annual Meeting at the meeting website at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GOOGL20 or during the ten days prior to the Annual Meeting at www.proxyvote.com.

Even if you plan to participate in the Annual Meeting, we recommend that you submit your proxy or voting instructions as described in the proxy statement so that your vote will be counted if you later decide not to participate in the Annual Meeting.