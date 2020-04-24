Log in
Alphabet Inc.

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/24 05:29:03 pm
1261.77 USD   -0.74%
05:13pALPHABET : 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PU
03:20pFacebook enters the videoconferencing fray with Messenger Rooms
RE
02:22pFacebook enters the videoconferencing fray with Messenger Rooms
RE
Alphabet : 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

04/24/2020

We are pleased to invite you to participate in our 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., Pacific Time. We have adopted a virtual format for our Annual Meeting to provide a consistent experience to all stockholders regardless of location.

Alphabet stockholders of Class A or Class B common stock (or their proxy holders) as of the close of business on April 7, 2020, the record date, can participate in and vote at our Annual Meeting by logging in with the 16-digit control number found in the box marked by the arrow for postal mail recipients of the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (notice) or proxy card, or within the body of the email for electronic delivery recipients, at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GOOGL20.

All others may view the Annual Meeting through our Investor Relations YouTube channel here.

We encourage you to access the Annual Meeting before it begins. Online check-in will start approximately 30 minutes before the Annual Meeting on June 3, 2020. If you have difficulty accessing the Annual Meeting, please call 1-800-586-1548 (toll free) or 1-303-562-9288 (international). We will have technicians available to assist you.

Additional information regarding the rules and procedures for participating in the Annual Meeting will be set forth in our Annual Meeting rules of conduct, which stockholders can view during the Annual Meeting at the meeting website at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GOOGL20 or during the ten days prior to the Annual Meeting at www.proxyvote.com.

Even if you plan to participate in the Annual Meeting, we recommend that you submit your proxy or voting instructions as described in the proxy statement so that your vote will be counted if you later decide not to participate in the Annual Meeting.

Disclaimer

Alphabet Inc. published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 21:12:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 168 B
EBIT 2020 31 336 M
Net income 2020 28 385 M
Finance 2020 131 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 30,6x
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,44x
EV / Sales2021 3,51x
Capitalization 875 B
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-5.09%875 410
BAIDU, INC.-21.00%34 533
NAVER CORPORATION1.85%22 384
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION2.27%17 299
YANDEX-18.95%11 516
SOGOU INC.-26.59%1 307
