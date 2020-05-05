Alphabet : BuzzFeed News Names Mark Schoofs as Editor in Chief -- Update

By Benjamin Mullin

BuzzFeed Inc. named Mark Schoofs, an alumnus with deep experience in investigative journalism, editor in chief of its news unit.

Mark Schoofs, who heads the investigative reporting program at the University of Southern California, will lead a global news division of about 150 people at a challenging time for digital-media companies.

"I'm thrilled to come back to BuzzFeed News," he said. "Its journalists -- tough, rigorous, and fearless -- are the best in the world, hands down."

Mr. Schoofs -- a former Wall Street Journal journalist who won the Pulitzer Prize in 2000 for international reporting for his work at the Village Voice -- established the investigative reporting team at BuzzFeed. There, he oversaw stories about wrongfully imprisoned people, abuse at psychiatric facilities and mismanagement at for-profit foster care companies.

At BuzzFeed, Mr. Schoofs will have to grapple with a digital-media sector that has been strained by competition from Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Facebook Inc. for digital ad dollars. The coronavirus pandemic has brought additional pressure, forcing BuzzFeed to cut pay across the company.

In recent months, BuzzFeed Chief Executive Jonah Peretti has taken steps to put BuzzFeed News on more solid financial footing, hiring New York Times alumna Samantha Henig as executive editor of strategy to explore additional business opportunities. BuzzFeed News has long weighed on BuzzFeed's bottom line, but Mr. Peretti has publicly championed the news division, once calling it "an increasingly good business."

Write to Benjamin Mullin at Benjamin.Mullin@wsj.com