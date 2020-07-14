Alphabet : EU Commission seeks input on tackling fake news, ensuring fair polls

BRUSSELS, July 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission will
on Wednesday seek input from the public and civic bodies on how
to combat fake news and ensure free and fair elections, a move
that could lead to new rules targeting social platforms such as
Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.
Social media has come under fire on both sides of the
Atlantic for carrying political ads that contain false or
misleading claims ahead of elections, with the upcoming U.S.
presidential election on Nov. 3 a key focus.
The European Parliament is due to hold elections in 2024.
Last year's polls were subjected to disinformation from Russian
online outlets seeking to sway voters, the Commission has said.
"The aim of the European Democracy Action Plan is to ensure
that citizens are able to participate in the democratic system
through informed decision-making free from interference and
manipulation affecting elections and the democratic debate," a
Commission document launching the process and seen by Reuters
said.
Respondents will be asked about the transparency of
political advertising, if the content is clearly labelled and if
it is easy to identify the party or candidate behind such ads.
The Commission asked if the current system where social
media companies self-regulate should be maintained or if a
regulatory package with overarching principles should apply to
all information society services or if more detailed rules for
tackling disinformation are needed.
Another section asked about measures used by Facebook and
its subsidiary WhatsApp, Twitter, Google's YouTube and
others to curb fake news and if respondents see any problems
with the companies' efforts.
The consultation is open until Sept. 8 after which the
Commission will present its plan.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels
Editing by Matthew Lewis)