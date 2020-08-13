Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : FACTBOX-High-frequency data sources for tracking the U.S. pandemic economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 11:35am EDT

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Policymakers, economists and investors are turning increasingly to so-called high-frequency data to get a more timely snapshot of the U.S. economy during the fast-moving coronavirus pandemic than traditional monthly and quarterly indicators can provide.

These run the gamut from long-established government reports such as the Labor Department's weekly unemployment benefits figures - which in the latest week dropped below 1 million new claims for the first time in 21 weeks - to new privately-sourced analyses of retail foot traffic from mobile phone tracking data and shifts worked at small businesses derived from payroll service providers.

Here are some of the sources:

* The U.S. Department of Labor's Weekly Jobless Claims https://oui.doleta.gov/unemploy/claims.asp report, published every Thursday morning, has long been viewed as the most timely official data on the state of U.S. employment.

* Alternative views on what's happening with employment are available from time management firms Homebase https://joinhomebase.com/data and Kronos https://www.kronos.com/about-us/newsroom/update-us-workforce-activity, which shed light on information such as the number of workers on the job and numbers of shifts worked.

* Mobility reports from Alphabet Inc's Google https://www.google.com/covid19/mobility and Apple https://www.apple.com/covid19/mobility Inc show how much people are moving around in different communities as lockdowns ease or are reimposed.

* Data analytics firms Unacast https://www.unacast.com/covid19/covid-19-retail-impact-scoreboard and Safegraph https://www.safegraph.com/dashboard/covid19-commerce-patterns offer even more granular information on foot traffic at retailers and other commercial destinations.

* The restaurant booking site OpenTable https://www.opentable.com/state-of-industry also offers a view of activity at restaurants.

* For keeping track of trends on travel, which has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) provides Checkpoint travel numbers https://www.tsa.gov/coronavirus/passenger-throughput.

* A number of the 12 regional banks in the Federal Reserve system have devised activity indexes of their own. The New York Fed, for instance, uses 10 different data series ranging from weekly jobless claims to steel production to produce its own Weekly Economic Index https://www.newyorkfed.org/research/policy/weekly-economic-index#.

* Opportunity Insights' Economic Tracker https://www.tracktherecovery.org, with support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Brown University, combines anonymized data from private companies, including credit card processors and payroll firms, to provide a real-time picture of employment rates, consumer spending, and job postings across counties, industries, and income groups.

* A number of investment and economic research firms have formulated their own activity indexes. The Oxford Economics Recovery Tracker http://blog.oxfordeconomics.com/topic/recovery-tracker, for example, takes into account financial conditions and health metrics as well as indicators of employment and demand.

* For insight on the spread of COVID-19 itself, Johns Hopkins University's Tracking Project https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/us-map keeps tabs on daily U.S. county-level data on testing, population, infection rate, and hospital capacity.

* And the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Protect Public Data Hub https://protect-public.hhs.gov provides COVID-19 information from non-government datasets collected by academia, non-profit organizations, industry, hospitals, and facilities reporting from all 50 states and territories.

(Reporting by John McCrank Additional reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Paul Simao)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALPHABET INC.
10:23aU.S. Jobless Claims Fall to Less Than 1 Million in Aug. 8 Week -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/12EXCLUSIVE : Trump administration asks court to dismiss Big Tech's challenge to s..
RE
08/12Facebook and Other Tech Giants Gird for Chaotic Election
DJ
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/12Alibaba-backed Best to list delivery business in Hong Kong - sources
RE
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/12Big Firms Commit To Hiring Minorities In Need -- WSJ
DJ
08/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/11EXCLUSIVE : U.S. ban on TikTok could cut it off from app stores, advertisers - W..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 172 B - -
Net income 2020 30 584 M - -
Net cash 2020 121 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 025 B 1 025 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,24x
EV / Sales 2021 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 127 498
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 1 705,84 $
Last Close Price 1 507,24 $
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.12.53%1 024 963
BAIDU, INC.-0.23%43 466
NAVER CORPORATION63.54%37 450
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION36.88%28 111
YANDEX33.18%20 220
SOGOU INC.90.77%3 397
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group