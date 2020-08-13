Alphabet : FACTBOX-High-frequency data sources for tracking the U.S. pandemic economy

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Policymakers, economists and investors
are turning increasingly to so-called high-frequency data to get
a more timely snapshot of the U.S. economy during the
fast-moving coronavirus pandemic than traditional monthly and
quarterly indicators can provide.
These run the gamut from long-established government reports
such as the Labor Department's weekly unemployment benefits
figures - which in the latest week dropped below 1 million new
claims for the first time in 21 weeks - to new
privately-sourced analyses of retail foot traffic from mobile
phone tracking data and shifts worked at small businesses
derived from payroll service providers.
Here are some of the sources:
* The U.S. Department of Labor's Weekly Jobless Claims https://oui.doleta.gov/unemploy/claims.asp
report, published every Thursday morning, has long been viewed
as the most timely official data on the state of U.S.
employment.
* Alternative views on what's happening with employment are
available from time management firms Homebase https://joinhomebase.com/data
and Kronos https://www.kronos.com/about-us/newsroom/update-us-workforce-activity,
which shed light on information such as the number of workers
on the job and numbers of shifts worked.
* Mobility reports from Alphabet Inc's Google https://www.google.com/covid19/mobility
and Apple https://www.apple.com/covid19/mobility Inc
show how much people are moving around in different communities
as lockdowns ease or are reimposed.
* Data analytics firms Unacast https://www.unacast.com/covid19/covid-19-retail-impact-scoreboard
and Safegraph https://www.safegraph.com/dashboard/covid19-commerce-patterns
offer even more granular information on foot traffic at
retailers and other commercial destinations.
* The restaurant booking site OpenTable https://www.opentable.com/state-of-industry
also offers a view of activity at restaurants.
* For keeping track of trends on travel, which has been hit
particularly hard by the pandemic, the Transportation Security
Administration (TSA) provides Checkpoint travel numbers https://www.tsa.gov/coronavirus/passenger-throughput.
* A number of the 12 regional banks in the Federal Reserve
system have devised activity indexes of their own. The New York
Fed, for instance, uses 10 different data series ranging from
weekly jobless claims to steel production to produce its own
Weekly Economic Index https://www.newyorkfed.org/research/policy/weekly-economic-index#.
* Opportunity Insights' Economic Tracker https://www.tracktherecovery.org,
with support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and
Brown University, combines anonymized data from private
companies, including credit card processors and payroll firms,
to provide a real-time picture of employment rates, consumer
spending, and job postings across counties, industries, and
income groups.
* A number of investment and economic research firms have
formulated their own activity indexes. The Oxford Economics
Recovery Tracker http://blog.oxfordeconomics.com/topic/recovery-tracker,
for example, takes into account financial conditions and health
metrics as well as indicators of employment and demand.
* For insight on the spread of COVID-19 itself, Johns
Hopkins University's Tracking Project https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/us-map
keeps tabs on daily U.S. county-level data on testing,
population, infection rate, and hospital capacity.
* And the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)
Protect Public Data Hub https://protect-public.hhs.gov provides
COVID-19 information from non-government datasets collected by
academia, non-profit organizations, industry, hospitals, and
facilities reporting from all 50 states and territories.
