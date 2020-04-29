Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : Facebook sees 'signs of stability' in ad spending after coronavirus drop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 07:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration

By Katie Paul and Munsif Vengattil

Facebook Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday and said it has seen "signs of stability" for sales in April after a plunge in March, in yet another signal that tech giants may weather the coronavirus-induced economic collapse better than other sectors.

The announcement came a day after Alphabet's Google said a drop in its online ad sales similarly steadied in April. Shares of Facebook, the world's biggest social network and the owner of WhatsApp and Instagram, soared 9% in extended trading.

Facebook said advertising revenue was roughly flat in the first three weeks of April compared with the same period last year, a tentative early sign of recovery following a "steep decrease" in revenue in March as lockdowns took effect worldwide to slow the spread of the virus.

Revenue growth was 18% in the first quarter, Facebook's slowest ever, although it beat analysts' expectations for growth of 16%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Ad sales rose 17% to $17.44 billion.

Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg told analysts that growth in gaming ads had buoyed sales and ads in technology and e-commerce held steady, offsetting "significant declines" in ads from the hard-hit travel and auto sectors.

Even so, analysts have a gloomy outlook for Facebook's second quarter, with advertisers across industries slashing marketing budgets to rein in costs in response to virus-related uncertainty, including many of the small businesses and direct-to-consumer brands that market themselves heavily on Facebook.

The flat revenue in April indicates that the second quarter will be "more challenging" than the first, said eMarketer analyst Debra Aho Williamson, as countries come out of lockdown and businesses open back up at varying rates.

Jim Cridlin, global head of innovation at WPP's Mindshare media buying agency, said Facebook was buoyed by big brands, which have come to see the platform as essential after the company made a concerted push to attract them in the past year.

Facebook took pains "to diversify its advertiser mix, investing in expanding relationships with larger advertisers. This likely has helped protect the platform from the decline among smaller advertisers," he said.

KEEP ON BUILDING

Facebook said it was lowering its guidance for total expenses in 2020 to $52 billion-$56 billion, down from a prior range of $54 billion-$59 billion, citing slower headcount growth and savings from canceled travel, events and marketing.

Total costs for the first quarter rose just 1% to $11.84 billion, well below the 5.6% rise that analysts had forecast.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said he accepted that profit margins will decrease this year, which most expect will happen more profoundly in the second quarter, but said he was committed to maintaining plans for investment.

"I think it's important that rather than slamming on the brakes now, as I think a lot of companies may, to keep on building and keep on investing," Zuckerberg said.

He said he especially aimed to "make up for some of the stuff that other companies would pull back on," which in some ways was "an opportunity" for Facebook.

But Zuckerberg said he would aim to moderate expenses over time, noting that the company's strong finances amid the economic pullback "has certainly reinforced for me the importance of maintaining high margins."

Facebook said around 3 billion users interacted with at least one of its apps each month in the quarter, up from 2.9 billion last quarter, as the use of social networks surged with people stuck at home during virus-related lockdowns.

Some of that engagement is expected to slip once shelter-in-place orders are relaxed, the company said.

(Reporting by Katie Paul in San Francisco and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 8.89% 1342.18 Delayed Quote.-7.97%
FACEBOOK 6.17% 194.19 Delayed Quote.-10.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALPHABET INC.
07:32pALPHABET : Facebook sees 'signs of stability' in ad spending after coronavirus d..
RE
07:32pALPHABET : Facebook sees 'signs of stability' in ad spending after coronavirus d..
RE
06:50pWall Street rallies on promising coronavirus drug
RE
04:26pShares jump on coronavirus treatment hopes, oil soars
RE
04:21pShares jump on coronavirus treatment hopes, oil soars
RE
04:20pShares jump on coronavirus treatment hopes, oil soars
RE
02:11pHBO Max streaming service to be available on Google platforms at launch
RE
01:58pGoogle makes Meet video conferencing free to all users, challenging Zoom
RE
01:21pALPHABET : Apple, Google to release early versions of contact tracing tool to de..
RE
10:55aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: A flurry of earnings reports
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 169 B
EBIT 2020 31 883 M
Net income 2020 28 852 M
Finance 2020 120 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 32,1x
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,75x
EV / Sales2021 3,76x
Capitalization 922 B
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 489,97  $
Last Close Price 1 342,18  $
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-7.97%847 510
BAIDU, INC.-23.16%33 592
NAVER CORPORATION-1.00%23 517
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-1.70%18 052
YANDEX-13.57%12 280
SOGOU INC.-26.59%1 307
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group