Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/14 04:00:00 pm
1504.63 USD   -0.79%
08:00aALPHABET : 'Fortnite' app removal threatens social lifeline for young gamers
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aAmazon Faces Canada Antitrust Probe -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : 'Fortnite' app removal threatens social lifeline for young gamers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/15/2020 | 08:00am EDT

NEW YORK/BENGALURU, Aug 15 (Reuters) - A YouTube alert interrupted Jack Erricker’s schoolwork on Friday morning as he and kids all over the world woke up to the news that their favorite game, Fortnite, had been taken down from Apple’s Store and Google Play store.

"It's basically the only game I play," said Erricker, an 11-year-old in Bengaluru, India, an avid Fortnite player on his Apple iPad. "I'm not happy, I don't think it's a good move."

Fortnite, which has attracted more than 350 million players globally, is especially popular among younger gamers and has become one of the few lifelines to the outside world for kids trapped at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Unable to play outside, kids are spending hours with friends chit-chatting and fighting on Fortnite, which is free to play and available on nearly all devices.

Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday removed Fornite from their app stores for violating in-app payment guidelines, and the news spread rapidly among kids who are otherwise too young to get headlines off CNN, the BBC or the New York Times.

Removal means no new players can download the game and the app will not receive updates from the store. But the game will continue to work for now for those who already have it.

Calum Jack, an eight-year-old from London, heard the Fortnite news from friends in Asia as soon as he woke up at 6 a.m. The topic was "all over YouTube," he said.

He is online up to 10 hours a day, playing, building or just chatting with up to 20 friends as far apart as Canada and India. Fortnite and other online games have been Jack’s main social outlet since coronavirus lockdowns closed schools across the world in March.

“It’s been very important since we’ve been on holiday. We play all the time,” he said.

Fortnite-owner Epic Games has challenged Apple's policy of taking a cut of purchases made inside the app by allowing users to pay Epic directly at a cheaper price. The financial ramifications of the move were apparent even to young gamers.

"Epic was cutting into Apple's profit margins," said Zoraan Kunnel, 13, of Bengaluru, India.

On Thursday, Epic released a video within Fortnite, on YouTube and other social media channels mocking Apple's iconic "1984" ad with the hashtag "FreeFortnite.” The hashtag has trended on social media and racked up nearly 26 million views on short-form video app TikTok.

"My friends think that Fortnite is going to win the argument," Erricker said. "There's a lot of people who play Fortnite, and they'll be against Apple."

As to what Jack will do if the game stops working on his iPad, he said: “"I’d just play on the PS4.”

(Reporting by Sheila Dang and Patrick Graham; editing by Kenneth Li and Nick Zieminski)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.79% 1504.63 Delayed Quote.12.34%
APPLE INC. -0.09% 459.63 Delayed Quote.56.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur ALPHABET INC.
08:00aALPHABET : 'Fortnite' app removal threatens social lifeline for young gamers
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aAmazon Faces Canada Antitrust Probe -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aFortnite' CEO Has Support, War Chest -- WSJ
DJ
01:00aBig U.S. funds gorged on tech stocks and gold in second quarter - 13F filings
RE
08/14Epic Games wins support from 'Fortnite' gamers, firms on Apple standoff
RE
08/14In lawsuit, 'Fortnite' maker to test idea of iPhone as market unto itself
RE
08/14TWITTER, KODAK, GENERAL MOTORS : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
08/14Why Fortnite's Founder Tim Sweeney Is Fighting Apple, Google -- Update
DJ
08/14Facebook bashes Apple for refusing to waive commission fees, seizing on backl..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 173 B - -
Net income 2020 30 635 M - -
Net cash 2020 121 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 024 B 1 024 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,24x
EV / Sales 2021 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 127 498
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 1 709,73 $
Last Close Price 1 504,63 $
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.12.34%1 024 429
BAIDU, INC.-7.64%40 236
NAVER CORPORATION63.54%37 355
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION41.00%29 079
YANDEX38.07%20 964
SOGOU INC.89.23%3 370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group