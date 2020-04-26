Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : Germany flips on smartphone contact tracing, backs Apple and Google

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/26/2020 | 03:56am EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Germany

Germany changed course on Sunday over which type of smartphone technology it wanted to use to trace coronavirus infections, backing an approach supported by Apple and Google along with a growing number of other European countries.

Chancellery Minister Helge Braun and Health Minister Jens Spahn told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper that Berlin would adopt a 'decentralised' approach to digital contact tracing, in so doing abandoning a home-grown alternative.

Nations are rushing to develop apps to assess at scale the risk of catching COVID-19, where the chain of infection is proving hard to break because the flu-like disease can be spread by those showing no symptoms.

In Europe, most countries have chosen short-range Bluetooth 'handshakes' between devices as the best approach, but have differed over whether to log such contacts on a central server or on individual devices.

Germany as recently as Friday backed an initiative called Pan-European Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing (PEPP-PT), whose centralised approach was criticised by hundreds of scientists in an open letter last Monday as opening the way to state surveillance.

"We will back a decentralised architecture that will only store contacts on devices. That is good for trust," Braun told ARD public television in an interview.

Although Bluetooth-based smartphone contact tracing is an untested technology and early results in countries like Singapore are modest, its development is already redefining the relationship between the state and individual.

It would work by assessing the closeness and length of contact between people and, should a person test positive for COVID-19, tell recent contacts to call a doctor, get tested or self-isolate.

OFF THE CASE

One of the members of PEPP-PT, Germany's Fraunhofer HHI research institute, was told on Saturday that it was being taken off the project, correspondence seen by Reuters showed.

"The project will be handed over and others will be able to make use of the results we have achieved so far to build a decentralised solution," Fraunhofer HHI head Thomas Wiegand said in a message to colleagues.

Germany's change of tack would bring its approach into line with that taken by Apple and Alphabet's Google, which said this month they would develop new tools to support decentralised contact tracing.

Importantly, Apple's iPhone would under the proposed setup only work properly with decentralised protocols such as DP-3T, which has been developed by a Swiss-led team and has been backed by Switzerland, Austria and Estonia.

Health authorities are keen to get insights into the spread of infection and make use of digital contact tracing to support existing teams that work phones and knock on doors to warn those at risk.

Backers of DP-3T, short for Decentralised Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing, say it is still possible for users to opt in to sharing their phone number to aid contact tracing - but this would be part of an app, not of the system architecture.

And although using Bluetooth means the location of an infection event cannot be known to the authorities, it would still be possible for users, by opting in, to share epidemiologically useful data under a decentralised approach.

DP-3T said in a statement that it is was "very happy to see that Germany is adopting a decentralised approach to contact tracing and we look forward to its next steps implementing such a technique in a privacy-preserving manner.?

PEPP-PT said it planned to issue a statement in due course.

The Fraunhofer HHI institute did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By Douglas Busvine
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.43% 1276.6 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
APPLE INC. 2.89% 282.97 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALPHABET INC.
03:56aALPHABET : Germany flips on smartphone contact tracing, backs Apple and Google
RE
04/24Showdown looms between Silicon Valley, U.S. states over contact tracing apps
RE
04/24ALPHABET : 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PU
04/24Facebook enters the videoconferencing fray with Messenger Rooms
RE
04/24Facebook enters the videoconferencing fray with Messenger Rooms
RE
04/24ALPHABET : Apple, Google update coronavirus contact tracing tech ahead of launch
RE
04/24Ireland should consider forcing Google, Facebook to pay media for content - P..
RE
04/24Tech & healthcare tighten grip on world stock markets
RE
04/24Facebook's big India deal portends a bruising time for SoftBank-backed Paytm
RE
04/23ALPHABET : Correction to Story on Google Ads
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 168 B
EBIT 2020 31 336 M
Net income 2020 28 072 M
Finance 2020 131 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 30,8x
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,46x
EV / Sales2021 3,53x
Capitalization 878 B
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 441,40  $
Last Close Price 1 276,60  $
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-4.69%878 313
BAIDU, INC.-20.13%34 913
NAVER CORPORATION1.85%22 611
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION2.27%17 989
YANDEX-17.22%11 761
SOGOU INC.-25.93%1 319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group