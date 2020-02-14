Alphabet : Google Cuts Jobs at Cloud-Computing Group

By Aaron Tilley and Robert McMillan

Google said it is cutting jobs at its cloud-computing unit as part of a reorganization aimed at improving operations at the business that has become more central to parent Alphabet Inc.

Google on Friday said "a small number of employees" have been notified their roles have been eliminated. Google didn't specify how many roles are being cut and said it was working with affected employees to find them new positions in the company.

The move comes as Google has been boosting its efforts in the booming cloud-computing market to close the gap to market leaders Amazon.com Inc. and No. 2 Microsoft Corp.

Google this month reported fourth-quarter sales of $2.6 billion for its cloud business, up 53% from the year prior. The cloud business also was the area it added most staff during the quarter, Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat told analysts this month during an earnings call.

