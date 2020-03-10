Log in
Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
Alphabet : Google Extends Work-From-Home Directive for U.S. Staff

03/10/2020 | 07:11pm EDT

By Rob Copeland

Google is advising employees in North America to work remotely for the next month, significantly expanding its recommendation for staff to stay away from its offices

The move announced Tuesday shows how companies are scrambling to keep pace with the novel coronovirus outbreak in the U.S. Google, as of a few hours earlier, had only recommended that its employees in Seattle stay home, while New York and California staffers were given the option to choose to come to work or work remotely.

Google parent Alphabet Inc. has more than 100,000 full-time employees, and roughly as many contract employees. Google earlier said it would pay hourly workers their regular rates, even if they do not report for duty.

Software giant Microsoft Corp. last week encouraged employees in the Seattle and San Francisco areas to work remotely through March 25.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 190 B
EBIT 2020 41 431 M
Net income 2020 37 009 M
Finance 2020 136 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,90x
EV / Sales2021 3,19x
Capitalization 878 B
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 1 588,97  $
Last Close Price 1 275,17  $
Spread / Highest target 41,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-9.23%835 517
BAIDU, INC.-15.63%36 883
NAVER CORPORATION2.38%20 387
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION4.16%17 167
YANDEX-21.27%11 294
SOGOU INC.-14.73%1 518
