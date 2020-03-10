Alphabet : Google Extends Work-From-Home Directive for U.S. Staff

By Rob Copeland



Google is advising employees in North America to work remotely for the next month, significantly expanding its recommendation for staff to stay away from its offices

The move announced Tuesday shows how companies are scrambling to keep pace with the novel coronovirus outbreak in the U.S. Google, as of a few hours earlier, had only recommended that its employees in Seattle stay home, while New York and California staffers were given the option to choose to come to work or work remotely.

Google parent Alphabet Inc. has more than 100,000 full-time employees, and roughly as many contract employees. Google earlier said it would pay hourly workers their regular rates, even if they do not report for duty.

Software giant Microsoft Corp. last week encouraged employees in the Seattle and San Francisco areas to work remotely through March 25.