MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alphabet : Google Revenues Climb, in Encouraging Sign for Big Tech

04/28/2020 | 04:42pm EDT

By Rob Copeland

Google's parent posted a sustained rise in revenue in the first quarter, suggesting that Big Tech might weather the coronavirus pandemic better than others in the corporate world.

Alphabet Inc., an online-advertising powerhouse, reported total revenue of $41.2 billion for the first quarter, up 13% compared with a year earlier. Though the company doesn't provide future guidance for earnings and frequently diverges from market expectations, this was a particularly strong reveal for a company that has been a model of growth during its 22 years of existence.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected revenue of $40.8 billion. The company's shares gained 3% in after-hours trading immediately after the release.

The Google results represent the first public hint of how the major technology companies are faring in a troubled economy. The conglomerate's many arms overlap with rivals like Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc. that have yet to report earnings.

Alphabet's profit came in at $8 billion, up from $6.6 billion a year ago. The company makes most of its money from online advertising in areas like search, where many major customers are pulling back sharply in industries including travel and retail. The company's YouTube unit, on the other hand, has an opportunity to grab eyeballs, and perhaps associated advertising, from homebound users turning to the video platform in lockdown.

Google's revenue has risen in every quarter of its history.

"People are relying on Google's services more than ever, and we've marshalled our resources and product development in this urgent moment," Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement.

Write to Rob Copeland at rob.copeland@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 166 B
EBIT 2020 31 007 M
Net income 2020 28 402 M
Finance 2020 131 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 30,9x
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
EV / Sales2020 4,48x
EV / Sales2021 3,52x
Capitalization 875 B
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 445,15  $
Last Close Price 1 270,86  $
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-5.12%875 156
BAIDU, INC.-20.44%34 779
NAVER CORPORATION2.33%23 381
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION2.22%18 436
YANDEX-15.01%12 074
SOGOU INC.-24.18%1 350
