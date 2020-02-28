Log in
Alphabet Inc.

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
02/28
1301.07 USD   -1.06%
Alphabet : Google employee who was at Zurich office tests positive for coronavirus

02/28/2020 | 02:20pm EST

An employee of Alphabet Inc's Google, who had been in the Zurich office, has tested positive for coronavirus, the company said on Friday.

"The Zurich office, like all other offices, remains open", a Google spokesperson said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has risen to 15, and more than 100 people are in quarantine, government minister Alain Berset said.

Google is further restricting its employee travel as concerns around the outbreak grow, Business Insider reported earlier in the day, citing a source familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/2wi9256)

The virus, believed to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has infected more than 78,800 people and killed nearly 2,800 in mainland China.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 191 B
EBIT 2020 41 529 M
Net income 2020 37 212 M
Finance 2020 134 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,04x
EV / Sales2021 3,33x
Capitalization 905 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 1 596,67  $
Last Close Price 1 314,95  $
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.3.81%904 818
BAIDU, INC.-5.13%41 549
NAVER CORPORATION-1.62%21 876
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-3.97%17 790
YANDEX-7.73%13 237
SOGOU INC.-12.75%1 554
