Alphabet : Google launches its first 5G phones, starting at $499

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Listes Style d'investissement
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Phases d'accumulation
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Guides thématiques
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Nasdaq
>
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL
ALPHABET INC.
(GOOGL)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
08/03 12:18:17 pm
1473.51
USD
-0.97%
11:15a
GOOGLE PIXEL 4A REVIEW
: Why Spend $1,000 When You Can Spend $349?
DJ
10:58a
UK says TikTok locating headquarters in London would be a commercial decision
RE
10:57a
Microsoft's Talks to Buy TikTok's U.S. Operations Raise Concerns in China
DJ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
News Summary
Most relevant
All news
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Analyst Recommendations
Alphabet : Google launches its first 5G phones, starting at $499
0
08/03/2020 | 10:14am EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Alphabet Inc's Google on Monday unveiled its first 5G-enabled phones, Pixel 4a and Pixel 5, with a price tag starting at $499.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
0
Latest news on ALPHABET INC.
11:15a
GOOGLE PIXEL 4A REVIEW
: Why Spend $1,000 When You Can Spend $349?
DJ
10:58a
UK says TikTok locating headquarters in London would be a commercial decision
RE
10:57a
Microsoft's Talks to Buy TikTok's U.S. Operations Raise Concerns in China
DJ
10:32a
UK says TikTok locating HQ in London would be a commercial decision
RE
10:14a
ALPHABET
: Google launches its first 5G phones, starting at $499
RE
09:50a
Microsoft nears big bet on TikTok after risky LinkedIn deal shows promise
RE
09:29a
Google to buy 6.6% stake in ADT in home security push
RE
09:16a
ADT
: Says Google to Invest $450 Million to Create Home Security Offerings
DJ
09:05a
Tyson Foods names new CEO as coronavirus raises costs
RE
08:14a
Tyson Foods names new CEO as coronavirus raises costs
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
172 B
-
-
Net income 2020
30 376 M
-
-
Net cash 2020
121 B
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
34,0x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
1 010 B
1 010 B
-
EV / Sales 2020
5,16x
EV / Sales 2021
4,21x
Nbr of Employees
127 498
Free-Float
90,6%
More Financials
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
45
Average target price
1 675,00 $
Last Close Price
1 487,95 $
Spread / Highest target
33,7%
Spread / Average Target
12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target
-24,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Sundar Pichai
Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy
Chairman
Ruth M. Porat
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page
Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin
Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.
11.09%
1 010 385
BAIDU, INC.
-5.54%
41 153
NAVER CORPORATION
68.63%
36 680
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION
42.52%
25 108
YANDEX
32.31%
20 089
SOGOU INC.
89.45%
3 373
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group
Master