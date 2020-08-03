Log in
Alphabet : Google launches its first 5G phones, starting at $499

08/03/2020
FILE PHOTO: A

Alphabet Inc's Google on Monday unveiled its first 5G-enabled phones, Pixel 4a and Pixel 5, with a price tag starting at $499.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

