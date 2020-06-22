Log in
Alphabet Inc.

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
06/22 01:20:18 pm
1448.03 USD   +1.64%
12:26pALPHABET : Google's U.S. ad revenue to take a hit due to pandemic
11:38aSupreme Court Declines to Hear Tech Challenge to IRS Rules -- Update
11:04aPatagonia joins The North Face in Facebook ad boycott
Alphabet : Google's U.S. ad revenue to take a hit due to pandemic

06/22/2020 | 12:26pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google is seen in Davos

By Sheila Dang

Google Inc's U.S. advertising revenue will drop 5.3% as brands pare spending during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an eMarketer report on Monday, the first decline since 2008 when the research firm began estimating the Alphabet Inc unit's ad revenues.

The decline for the world's largest digital advertising company is primarily due to its heavy reliance on travel companies that advertise in Google searches, which has been the hardest-hit industry during the pandemic, eMarketer said.

The forecast shows how the health crisis has hurt even the largest advertising platforms, as ad spending typically follows economic conditions and demand from consumers.

Google had been expected to grow its U.S. ad revenue by almost 13%, according to eMarketer's first-quarter forecast which did not account for the pandemic.

Facebook Inc, the second-largest digital ad company, is expected to increase its U.S. ad revenue by nearly 5% this year, far less than the 26% growth in 2019, the research firm said.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Richard Chang)
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.55% 1446 Delayed Quote.6.33%
FACEBOOK 0.33% 239.33 Delayed Quote.16.33%
EPS Revisions
