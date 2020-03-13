Log in
Alphabet : Google's Verily in early stages of developing a coronavirus tool

03/13/2020 | 06:01pm EDT
Logo of Google is seen at VivaTech fair in Paris

Google said a life sciences division, Verily, is in the early stages of developing a tool to help triage Americans who may need testing for the coronavirus.

"Verily is in the early stages of development, and (is) planning to roll testing out in the Bay Area, with the hope of expanding more broadly over time," Google's communications department announced in a statement on Twitter.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet Inc closed up more than 9% after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the search giant would create a website to help determine whether individuals need a coronavirus test or not. The president said that 1,700 company engineers were working on the site.

Like Google, Verily is a subsidiary of Alphabet, which is based in Mountain View, California.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

EPS Revisions
