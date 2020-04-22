Log in
Alphabet : Google says state-backed hackers increasing coronavirus phishing attacks

04/22/2020 | 01:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google is seen in Davos

Security experts at Alphabet Inc's Google have identified more than a dozen government-backed hacking groups using the COVID-19 pandemic as cover for phishing and malware attempts.

Google said on Wednesday its Threat Analysis Group found hackers targeting international health organizations, including activity corroborating a Reuters report from early April that the World Health Organization was targeted.

WHO and other organizations, at the center of a global effort to contain the coronavirus, have come under a sustained digital bombardment by hackers seeking information about the outbreak.

Google said it has detected 18 million malware and phishing Gmail messages per day related to the coronavirus outbreak.

"One notable campaign attempted to target personal accounts of U.S. government employees with phishing lures using American fast food franchises and COVID-19 messaging," Google said in a blog post. (https://bit.ly/2yCZQtf)

Some messages also offered free meals and coupons in response to COVID-19, others suggested recipients visit sites disguised as online ordering and delivery options, according to the blog post.

Google said it was working to identify and prevent threats, using a combination of internal investigative tools, information sharing with industry partners and law enforcement, as well as leads and intelligence from third-party researchers.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 169 B
EBIT 2020 31 971 M
Net income 2020 30 120 M
Finance 2020 131 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 27,9x
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,17x
EV / Sales2021 3,29x
Capitalization 835 B
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 447,65  $
Last Close Price 1 212,16  $
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-9.50%834 526
BAIDU, INC.-19.77%35 072
NAVER CORPORATION-1.11%20 965
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-1.79%16 956
YANDEX-21.78%11 114
SOGOU INC.-26.37%1 311
