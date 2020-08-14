Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/13 04:00:00 pm
1516.65 USD   +0.62%
Alphabet : Google stops responding directly to data requests from Hong Kong govt

08/14/2020 | 02:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Google extends work-from-home order to summer 2021

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Friday it would no longer provide data in response to requests from Hong Kong authorities following the enactment of a new national security law imposed by China.

The U.S. tech giant had not produced any data since the sweeping new law took force in June and would not directly respond to such requests henceforth, it added.

"As always, authorities outside the U.S. may seek data needed for criminal investigations through diplomatic procedures," Google said in an emailed statement.

Google reviewed all requests for user data and pushed back on "overly broad ones" to protect the privacy of users, it added.

The Washington Post newspaper reported earlier on Friday that Google would stop responding directly to data requests from Hong Kong authorities, implying the company would now treat Hong Kong effectively the same as mainland China in such dealings.

The national security law has drawn criticism from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and further raised U.S.-China tensions after Washington's decision to end the former British colony's special status under U.S. law.

Google notified Hong Kong police on Thursday that it would direct officials to pursue any requests for data through a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with the United States, which involves routing through the U.S. Justice Department, the Washington Post reported.

In July, Facebook Inc, Google and Twitter Inc suspended processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong.

Tech companies have long operated freely in Hong Kong, a financial hub where internet access has been unaffected by the firewall imposed in mainland China, which blocks Google, Twitter and Facebook.

By Kanishka Singh

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.62% 1516.65 Delayed Quote.13.23%
FACEBOOK 0.54% 261.3 Delayed Quote.27.31%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 173 B - -
Net income 2020 30 635 M - -
Net cash 2020 121 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 025 B 1 025 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,24x
EV / Sales 2021 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 127 498
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 1 709,73 $
Last Close Price 1 516,65 $
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.13.23%1 024 963
BAIDU, INC.-1.45%43 466
NAVER CORPORATION64.61%37 450
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION39.48%28 111
YANDEX36.79%20 220
SOGOU INC.90.99%3 397
