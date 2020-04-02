Alphabet : Google to allow some advertisers to run coronavirus-related ads

Log in
04/02/2020 | 11:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google is seen in Davos

Alphabet Inc's Google will begin to allow some advertisers to run ads relating to the coronavirus on its platforms, in a change to its rules on advertising around "sensitive events," according to a copy of a memo to advertising clients obtained by Reuters.

The memo, sent from Google's head of industry for elections Mark Beatty and first reported by Axios, said Google is beginning to phase in advertisers who want to run ads related to COVID-19, prioritizing those advertisers that are working directly on this issue.

This week, it will allow ads from government hospitals, medical providers, and NGOs that want to get relevant information out to the public.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Currently we do not allow such ads to run under our Sensitive Events policy, which is designed to protect users by blocking ads that try to capitalize on short-term events like natural disasters," said the memo.

"However, coronavirus has become an ongoing and important part of everyday conversation, including a relevant topic in political discourse and for many advertisers in different sectors," it said.

Beatty also said in the memo that Google was planning to allow other advertisers, including political organizations, to run ads related to COVID-19, saying it would have more information to share on this in the next few days.

By Elizabeth Culliford

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 180 B
EBIT 2020 37 381 M
Net income 2020 32 992 M
Finance 2020 129 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,73x
EV / Sales2021 3,04x
Capitalization 799 B
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 1 507,67  $
Last Close Price 1 161,95  $
Spread / Highest target 54,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-17.72%798 885
BAIDU, INC.-22.72%34 858
NAVER CORPORATION3.98%20 261
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-1.42%15 402
YANDEX-25.43%11 232
SOGOU INC.-27.25%1 315
